BENNINGTON — The ballot line-ups are set around the Southshire for the 2023 annual town meetings in March.
Potential candidates had until 5 p.m. Monday to submit nomination paperwork and voter signatures to qualify for the March 7 ballot in their towns.
In Bennington there is a crowded race for Select Board.
Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau said candidates seeking one of the two open seats include Asher Edelson of Elm Street, Donald Washum of Gage Street, Nancy White of Maple Street, Edward Woods of Monument Avenue, Jack Rossiter-Munley of Jefferson Avenue, and incumbent board member Sarah Perrin of Hillside Street.
The town clerk and treasurer positions are not up for election this year.
POWNAL
In Pownal, Clerk Julie Weber said three Select Board members are unopposed on the ballot for reelection.
They include Chairman Michael Gardner -- seeking a three-year term -- and incumbents Bryan Harris and Robert Jarvis, running for the two one-year board seats.
Delinquent tax collector Ellen Strohmaier and Moderator Timothy Holbrook are unopposed and seeking reelection to new terms.
The only race on the ballot is for constable, although a ballot question on the annual warning asks voters to eliminate the elected position in favor of one appointed by the Select Board.
Leo Haggerty is the incumbent constable and he is challenged for the two-year term by Edwin “Eddie” Pascucci.
SHAFTSBURY
In Shaftsbury, Clerk Marlene Hall said two Select Board seats are open this year.
Incumbent Joseph Barber is challenged by Naomi Miller for a two-year seat, and incumbent Anthony Krulikowski is challenged by Ken Harrington and Tony D’Onofrio for a three-year board seat.
The town clerk and treasurer positions are not up for election this year in Shaftsbury.
WOODFORD
In Woodford, Clerk Susan Wright said Wayne Tifft is an unopposed candidate for Select Board. He also is running for first constable and for a three-year term as trustee of public funds.
James Kinney is running for a three-year term as delinquent tax collector, and Richard Frantz is running for a one-year term as moderator.
STAMFORD
In Stamford, Clerk Lori Shepard said longtime town Moderator William Levine, who has served in the position since 1981, plans to step down after the March 6 floor meeting. She said no one returned nomination papers to appear on the annual ballot for moderator.
The clerk said there is a race for an unexpired Select Board term, with Daniel Potvin facing Marie Kelly-Whitney to fill a term with one year remaining.
Incumbent board member Nancy Bushika is unopposed on the ballot for a two-year term, and Kurt Gamari is unopposed for a three-year term, with incumbent Carol Fachini not seeking reelection.
In addition, Deliquent Tax Collector Sally Bohl is unopposed for another term; Sheila Lawrence faces Luke McKay for a three-year cemetery commission seat, and there is another open two-year seat on the commission due to the resignation of Janice Farinon.
Linda Rodovick is unopposed for a term on the library board of trustees, and there is a ballot question asking voters whether library board terms should be reduced from five years to three.
READSBORO
In Readsboro, Clerk Amber Holland said no candidates filed for an open Select Board seat.
For other offices, Holland is unopposed for both clerk and town treasurer; Eunice Crowell is unopposed for cemetery commissioner, and Kayla Royce is unopposed for library trustee.
There were no candidates for town moderator.
MAUSD
In the Mount Anthony Union School District races, there is a contest for Shaftsbury representative, with Francis Kinney and Scott McEnaney running.
Incumbent David Frederickson is seeking reelection as a Bennington representative; Wendy June Marie is seeking reelection to a North Bennington seat; and there are no candidates on the ballot for open board seats in Pownal and Woodford, and no candidate for district moderator.
SVUESD
In the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District, Christelle Nicol is unopposed for a Bennington seat on the regional board; Pownal representative Sandra “Sandy” Foster is unopposed for a new term; Glenn Thurber is unopposed for a Woodford seat; and there are no candidates on the ballot for a second Pownal seat.
SOUTHWEST TECH
In the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District Board race, there are only two candidates for three open seats – Timothy Kane and Dane Whitman.
READSBORO SCHOOL
There is a race for Readsboro School Director, with incumbent Cindy Florence facing Cherie Giddings.
Debbie Calnan is unopposed for school clerk and school treasurer, and there is no candidate for school moderator.
STAMFORD SCHOOL
Erica Bailey is unopposed for a two year term as school director, and Danielle Smith is unopposed for a three-year term on the board.