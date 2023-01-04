GREENWICH, N.Y. — An injured bald eagle was rescued on the banks of the Battenkill River in Greenwich, N.Y on Monday. Lake George-based North Country Wild Care and New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officers, with the help of nearby homeowners and volunteers, were able to capture the bird of prey when several locals noticed it unable to gain altitude while flying.
“We basically got a posse together to work it out,” said Trish Marki, a wildlife rehabber with North Country Wild Care, on Wednesday. “We got in touch with DEC officers, and the people who owned the (nearby) home had some kayaks, and the other (animal) rehabber had a jon boat… and through this collective effort we got some people up on the steep river bank.”
Communicating via cell phone, all involved in the effort were able to relay the eagle’s movements to each other until it landed in some brush and wasn’t able to take off and avoid capture.
Upon examination of the distressed raptor, Marki was able to determine it had suffered a coracoid (shoulder) injury. The veterinarian office in Saratoga that took x-rays of the eagle told Marki that if it could be transported to Cornell University quickly, it had a chance at a full recovery and a return to the wild.
It was a good thing that the band of rescuers got to the eagle when they did. There was a deer carcass on the riverbank that he had been feeding on, but Marki noticed the bird was definitely underweight.
“I didn’t weigh him, but there’s a breastbone, called a keel, that shouldn’t come to a sharp point, but it did when I felt it,” she said.
Marki said she wasn’t sure the status of the eagle now, but suspected it would be in a 24-hour quarantine as part of avian flu protocol before it was treated.
Marki said eagle rescues in the area are more common than most people might think, as about six or seven of the 20,000 calls North Country Wild Care fields every year are for bald eagle rescues.
“Eagles have a huge range. They can go like 300 miles a day,” Marki said. “Entirely possible it’s an eagle you’d see over there (in Vermont).”
Marki also mentioned that while she appreciates people’s enthusiasm and care for wildlife, if they see a distressed animal, to make sure they call experts in to avoid harm to themselves or the animal, or scaring the animal away to make locating and capturing it even more difficult. Marki said North Country Wild Care’s presence in Vermont is very small, but offered Animal Help Now (ahnow.org) as a similar resource in the Green Mountain State.