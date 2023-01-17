NORTH BENNINGTON — The scent hits you the second you walk inside the original, arched doorway, a deadly combination of maple sugar and butter, maybe some roasting almonds as well… and perhaps a slight hint of gothic horror.
That’s the new pop-up business in North Bennington that takes place in the historic home of one of southern Vermont’s most famous residents, writer Shirley Jackson. The scent of fresh baked scones and pastries fills the gothic Victorian home at 66 Main St., the site of Moon Scones. This new local bakery specializes in all things scone, with a side of Italian pastry and Vermont literary history.
“To tell you the truth, it’s been wonderful,” says Wendy June Marie, owner and baker of Moon Scones. Wendy grew up in Chicago to the aromas of her immigrant Italian grandfather’s fresh-baked loaves of bread and pastry.
“Baking has always been an integral part of my life as far as my family is concerned because I was acculturated Italian,” she said with a broad smile. “I don't look Italian, do I?”
Wendy grew up having Italian Easter, Italian Christmas, and Italian Thanksgiving. She’s a third-generation Italian-American. Her grandfather came from Cosenza, Calabria, when he was 13, baking simple peasant bread and sharing them with the community.
“His bread is the kind of bread that I aspire to make…a simple, rustic bread,” Wendy says. “I just loved it. He would make 10 loaves a day. He’d put his little handkerchief on his head, his T-shirt and jeans, and a little apron. He would walk down the street with big tomatoes and loaves of bread and give them to all the neighbors. I just thought that was the neatest thing.”
Wendy was also influenced by her mom, a consumer recipe tester for Quaker Oats.
“She basically worked there when I was about nine. And she would come home, and she would tell me about all these ways to do things, like, ‘Oh, Wendy, when you're measuring your food, you should use a scale, and when you're doing that, you should bend over so you can make sure that that's actually at the right line.”
How Wendy wound up here in Vermont is worthy of a Shirley Jackson novel. She graduated from Loyola University in Baltimore with a teaching degree and moved around a lot due to her marriage to a federal government employee.
“I always had an easy time finding work as a teacher no matter where we were,” Wendy said. “I’ve taught many places, even at the Village School. I’ve taught in many places in Virginia, Burlington, Danville, and St. Johnsbury. I had a wonderful time.”
Her marriage ended in 2016, and with both her kids already in college, Wendy decided to fulfill her dream of leaving the U.S. for a teaching opportunity. She wound up in, of all places, Seoul, South Korea.
“I always wanted to teach overseas, Wendy says. “It was the perfect time to go. I wanted that experience because I felt as though it would give me something that I hadn't had before. I'm always seeking ways that I can learn more. It was funny because I had applied for two jobs in D.C. because I was living in Arlington, Virginia, at the time, teaching and applying to private schools in Arlington. I also applied for a job in Dubai and one in Seoul. I had so many connections with Seoul through people I already knew that seemed to make the most sense. When I got all four jobs, my kids were like, ‘Obviously, you're going overseas.’ That was kind of fun. They visited me out there. I taught in Korea for about a year and a half, and then I moved back to Vermont to teach."
And then COVID hit.
“I took a desk job at home as a remote worker for an education company. It was convenient for many reasons, but it didn't give me the creative outlet I wanted. I was trying to figure out a way to do something different. Growing up, I wanted to be a writer like Shirley Jackson. I planned to get it together with my writing and get everything all organized, blah, blah, blah. I went on vacation to Europe to visit a friend I had met in Korea.
On the day she got home she received a notice to attend a Zoom meeting with her company.
“They're asking everyone to come to this Zoom meeting, and it's just as you would imagine, hundreds of us all looking at each other on the Zoom screen, and it was a layoff, thousands of people being laid off right on the Zoom meeting. And I just felt so bad. Because, you know, I was just looking at these women, young moms, this is the job they have because of the pandemic, and now they have to figure stuff out, finding childcare, transportation. It was horrible.”
“And then, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, we had a chimney fire. My sweetie came down in the morning to smoke. Creosote was building up in the chimney. And that's what caught fire. The whole fire department came out, dropping things down the chimney and taking temperature readings of the walls. I was nervous. And he said, ‘Why don't you make some scones? It always makes you feel better when you're baking.’ I did that, and it worked. I came into the kitchen and started making scones for the firefighters while they were trying to figure out a way to put out the fire. I was able to focus enough on the stones that I was able to calm down.”
“That was a Tuesday. The next day, I woke up, knowing I had to do something. I knew I had to make a change in my life. I'd been collecting information all along, going to workshops, and trying to educate myself on what I had to do. I'm figuring it out as I go. I'm getting a severance from this company. Why don't I take the next few months and see how this goes?
"I wanted to model the business on baking as much as I wanted and then shutting down after everything’s sold out. I love that model. I decided to try it on Saturdays. So that's what I decided on that Wednesday. And I didn't think that anything would happen. I started that following Saturday, on Small Business Saturday, so I had three days to get myself together and be able to present something to sell to people by Saturday, and I did it right here on the porch.”
Wendy got word of her new business out through Facebook and Instagram those first few days. She also used a site called the “Front Porch Forum,” which gives information about upcoming local events. Part of getting the word out revolved around Wendy giving scones away to over 50 businesses in town.
“I did this campaign that I called ‘everybody talks.’ I would bring these scones to different businesses. People would say, ‘Hold on, I'll get my boss,’ and I'm like, 'No, no, no, no, you don't have to get your boss. You can keep these. All I want you to do is taste and talk about these if you choose to.' They loved it. I wasn’t asking anything of them. I actually did really well. I did all the remaining Saturdays up till Christmas. I felt awestruck, humbled by everyone who showed up.”
Wendy also got some people showing up at her door who weren’t necessarily looking for great scones. They were what she calls “Shirley People.”
“These folks follow me on Instagram because they know I live in Shirley Jackson's house. They're interested in the restoration of the house, and in work I do here. Occasionally I'll post pictures, fixing this closet up or the wallpaper we chose, that kind of thing.”
Why scones?
“I figured I'd start with scones because there's something I like to do. I hate saying it out loud, but I'm good at it. I feel confident about it. If there can be a shop devoted to bagels, a shop devoted to donuts, and I thought if there could be a shop devoted to just macarons, there could be a shop devoted just scones, delicious scones.”
Moon Scones does not use cane sugar, only locally sourced maple sugar from Glastenview. She uses only King Arthur flours, Cabot butter, and dairy from the Battenkill Creamery in Salem, New York. She also used berries and herbs from a garden that dates back to the Jackson family.
“I also have my old garden, about 13 blueberry bushes, and 100 strawberry plants. I have a bunch of herbs as well.”
Moon Scones started introducing other products as well, Italian pastries that are a nod to her Italian ancestry. She also does chocolate truffles she calls Stella Tartufo, which means star truffle. She also offers vegan and gluten-free options for people who call ahead and pre-order.
Moon Scones is applying for certified home baker kitchen status soon. She's already started talking about fixing up the rear service quarters with an eye toward a truly commercial kitchen as part of a planned Airbnb of the Shirley Jackson home.
“I think it's important that I stay here,” Wendy says of the Jackson house. "I think it's because of that tie to Shirley Jackson. It just kind of makes sense. I'll be doing breakfast for folks that are staying here. People are coming in part for her. She wrote 'Raising Demons' here in that upstairs bedroom. That book is about this house. The cover has a picture of the outside. It isn’t just about my scones. It’s about people who are interested in the house, too.”
But amazing scones that melt in your mouth don’t hurt.
“It would be amazing to give people something so wonderful that it would make them look forward to Saturday,” Wendy says. “It's really humbling when you hear people talk about things you make, because it's a piece of you. Most people don't really think about baking like that, giving pleasure in such a simple way.”
Wendy still misses teaching but felt it was time to move on.
“I think it's something new for me to stretch myself and have no limitation, expanding not just physically in the space, but my line of what I could be doing. I actually took a pastry class in Paris. I have a recipe for croissants, hopefully incorporating those in the spring.”
“This is a small business,” Wendy says. “I think it's important to try to support as many local folks as you possibly can. That's why I go to the Battenkill Creamery. That's why I go to Glastenview Maple Farm. It’s a big deal. I'm feeling very settled in now. When you're settled in, you finally figure out who you are. That feels good. It feels right. It's really nice not to have restrictions on what you can do. I guess I should have started this a long time ago.”
She’s here now, right in North Bennington. Just follow your nose to Shirley Jackson’s house.
Moon Scones sells its baked products directly from Shirley Jackson’s front porch at 66 Main St. on most weekends. She will expand her days to Saturdays and Sundays sometime in the spring. For more information or to pre-order, visit the Facebook and Instagram pages @moonsconesvt or email moonsconesvt@gmail.com.