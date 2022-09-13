BENNINGTON — When Jim Baker looks at violence in places like Bennington and Burlington, he doesn’t see communities with dangerous downtowns and an ethos of fear.
Instead, he sees specific streets, blocks, houses or apartment buildings where substance abuse, domestic abuse, mental health challenges and other issues have opened the door to drug dealers, people with guns, and the chaos and violence their life circumstances foster.
“Violence is very sticky; it sticks to a group of people,” said Baker of Arlington, former director of the Vermont State Police, former Rutland Police Chief and former interim Corrections Commissioner. He said the crime and violence takes place on limited real estate. But, he added, “It’s the fear factor that it brings to the community and the trauma.”
It’s a problem Vermont cannot arrest its way out of — although law enforcement does play a key role — he said in a conversation Tuesday. Instead, communities like Bennington need services to tackle the addiction, mental health crises, family violence and the other social ills fueling violence.
Bennington is once again talking about opening a comprehensive drug treatment facility called a HUB, which Baker believes is critical ("whatever that’s going to take to make that happen"). But he’s heard this discussion for years, and still Bennington residents seeking substance abuse treatment at that level are forced to travel long distances to the nearest HUB in Brattleboro or Massachusetts.
“There’s no sense of urgency on this," Baker said.
And while he appreciates Southwestern Vermont Medical Center focusing on opening a cancer center (he has been battling cancer) and expanding its emergency room, “that’s great, but the biggest threat to the community is this violence that is driven by the opiate crisis and fentanyl crisis. Treatment is going to be a priority … getting access quickly to treatment.”
Gov. Phil Scott recently put forward a 10-step public safety enhancement and violence prevention action plan that, among other things, provides additional law enforcement for local communities and expanded prosecution services to move these cases through the courts more quickly.
Baker said there is a lot to like in the Governor’s plan. But he cautioned against a law-enforcement-heavy focus; instead, the state should help local communities tackle the core issues – drug addiction, for example – that are fueling the crime and violence.
“My advice to folks in the state would be not to try to do this from a central location. Solutions will come from the resources in the community. The state needs to ... provide the funds for the designated agencies (like United Counseling Service in Bennington), who then provide the services,” he said.
“It’s an all-hands-on-deck approach," and one size won't fit all. "Bennington’s problem may look different than Burlington’s problem.”
One model that has shown success is a program Baker put into place as Rutland Police Chief, called Project Vision. Under this program, police sit regularly with social service providers throughout the community to discuss the needs and services available for individual offenders. Does this person require drug treatment, housing assistance, mental health counseling? How are their children doing in school? And how can we help meet any needs, rather than just lock this person up in a prison cell?
At the same time, Rutland Regional Medical Center’s then-CEO Thomas Huebner stepped forward with $250,000 to help open a new methadone clinic in Rutland.
“The methadone clinic was a game-changer,” Baker said. Of the roughly 300 people using the clinic, about 250 of them improved their situation; in turn, they quit stealing, writing bad checks, the crime rate dropped, and issues like child abuse declined. “Hats off to the hospital, that they took on that challenge. We need that conversation in Bennington.”
He said the goal is to quiet the chaos that is so disruptive to communities, some of it hard to quantify. He cited the single mother who is struggling with addiction to heroin. She spends her day focused on finding money to buy drugs, ignoring her children’s educational needs at school. That is an unmeasurable impact of addiction that treatment can reduce.
Baker said Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette and his department are doing a good job keeping a handle on the drug and weapons crimes in the town, and that's important.
"You do have to send a message that we’re not a place to come and hang out and shoot guns and sell drugs," he said. But "you can’t expect the police department to do it all.
“You can’t address an issue unless you are just cold, stone honest with yourself about how bad it is,” and focus on harm reduction — the harm being done to the community — he said. “You can’t bury your head in the sand.”