BENNINGTON — A suspect involved in a Bennington drug raid was approved for bail after being held since July.
Jayson Acosta, 20 and homeless, appeared virtually from Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Bennington Superior Court on Monday for a bail review hearing.
Acosta was held without bail at his arraignment in July because of his alleged involvement with the drug raid that occurred on McCall Street. He was charged with three felonies: assault and robbery that caused injury, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and conspiracy to sell regulated drugs. He pleaded not guilty to all three counts.
The hearing was presided over by Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady. Jared Christophe Bianchi represented the state, and Frederick C. Bragdon represented Acosta.
Acosta was arrested in one of two simultaneous police raids in Bennington in July. The second raid was conducted on Beech Street.
Bragdon argued that Acosta should be given bail at no more than $2,000. Acosta’s family cannot afford to post more than that, and they have no property to supplement the cost of bail. Acosta had possible arrangements to live with his grandparents and other family in Newburgh, N.Y., if released.
Bianchi wasted no time asking for $25,000 bail for Acosta.
“These are extremely serious charges,” he said. He also called Acosta a “flight risk.”
McDonald-Cady agreed with Bianchi. To mitigate the possibility of flight and to account for the lack of ties to Bennington, Acosta’s bail was set at $25,000.
Both attorney’s mentioned that they are working on a deal, and both parties agree that there’s a good chance an agreement will be made. The details of the deal were not shared publicly.
Acosta will be held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility until his bail is posted. His previous conditions remain in effect. If released, he is not allowed to possess regulated drugs or weapons, and he is not allowed to contact any of his co-defendants. If he posts bail, Acosta is not allowed in the state of Vermont without a court order.