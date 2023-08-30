Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 75F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: August 30, 2023 @ 2:56 pm
Para Darcy Hill, teacher Kristen Krueger, para Megan Grace greet students arriving on Day One.
Parker Croft is ready for the rain as he arrives for the first day of school.
Sisters Robynna and Danicka Harrington are all smiles as they start their first day of school.
There were raindrops and smiles as Fisher Elementary School in Arlington as the start of the school year got underway Wednesday.
