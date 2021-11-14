This weekend, ski resorts in southern Vermont received their first taste of winter.
“We’re happy to see the mountain back in white this morning after our first snowfall of the season,” Andrew Kimiecik, marketing communications specialist at Stratton Mountain Resort, said Sunday morning. “With spots of snow about 4 inches deep up top, snow found its way all the way down to the golf course as well.”
Local snowfall was mostly limited to the higher elevations, said Tom Kines, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.
“There were some lower elevations that did pick up maybe a slushy coating,” Kines said Sunday. “There will be some moisture coming through tonight, probably closer to midnight and thereafter. We’ll see a few hours of precipitation. I think in the valleys, it can be rain or snow. But across the high ground again, it will be in the form of snow.”
Kines said he wouldn’t be surprised if higher terrain received an inch or two of snow and the valleys get a coating.
On Instagram, Invasion Snowboard Shop in West Dover posted a photograph of snow on the ground and hills of the Mount Snow ski resort with a caption that reads, “Hello winter!”
A video of snow falling from the sky surfaced on the Green Door Pub’s Instagram on Saturday with a caption that says, “#winteriscoming.” The pub is at the base of Stratton Mountain Resort.
White hills at Magic Mountain Ski Area in Londonderry appeared in a post on the resort’s Facebook page with a caption that reads, “a little seasoning.”
On Nov. 4, Mount Snow posted via Facebook a photograph of snowmaking guns turned on.
“The view from the summit of Mount Snow this morning, as The Most Powerful Snowmaking System in the East has roared to life!” the caption says. “Have you made plans to make your first tracks of the season?”
For now, the plan is to open Mount Snow on Friday. That could change.
“Like everything in New England, especially that pertains to weather, we are going to have to continue to update our strategy based on the situation as the week goes on,” said Adam White, spokesperson for Mount Snow. “The forecast is just so up and down as far as temperature, flux.”
At Stratton, Kimiecik said, “We’re hoping this little boost from the weather sticks around as we prepare to blow snow in anticipation of our projected opening day of Nov. 24.”
Kines anticipates Monday will be “chilly,” and Tuesday will be “blustery and kind of chilly.”
“But as we start getting into Thursday, that seems to be the real middle day where temperatures will make a run for 60 then we’ll probably get some rain Thursday night,” he said. “Then it will turn to much colder temperatures Saturday and Sunday, probably the upper 30s and lower 40s.”
Temperatures are expected to be colder this year than last winter in our area, Kines said.
“Right now, we’re thinking it will be a typical winter as far as the snow is concerned,” he said, estimating that could be somewhere in the 60- to 70-inch range for the local area.
On Facebook, Putney Fire Department asked if people had snow tires on their vehicles yet.
“This is snow joke, winter weather is right around the corner!” the department said Saturday. “Snow has settled in around us making slick traveling tonight for many!”