Car enthusiasts of all ages strolled Main Street in Bennington Thursday night to check out the display of automobiles that included everything from mint-condition old Chevys to a remodeled Batmobile, as part of the Hemmings Cruise-Ins. The Cruise-Ins are family-friendly car gatherings open to all years, all makes and all models of vehicles. It’s a relaxed format and a chance to share your car with a wide variety of car people on beautiful summer evenings. The next Hemmings Cruise-In will be held Thursday, July 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.