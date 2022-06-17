Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Car enthusiasts of all ages strolled Main Street in Bennington Thursday night to check out the display of automobiles that included everything from mint-condition old Chevys to a remodeled Batmobile, as part of the Hemmings Cruise-Ins. The Cruise-Ins are family-friendly car gatherings open to all years, all makes and all models of vehicles. It’s a relaxed format and a chance to share your car with a wide variety of car people on beautiful summer evenings. The next Hemmings Cruise-In will be held Thursday, July 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.