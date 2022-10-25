BENNINGTON — Attorneys who represented hundreds of Bennington residents in a successful class-action suit over industrial contamination of local wells are urging suit participants to remain patient while awaiting their settlement checks.
Members of the suit also were advised to verify any negative rumors they hear with their legal representatives or visit the lawsuit website for accurate information.
RUMORS
Among the rumors, said Emily Joselson, of Langrock Sperry & Wool, one of the firms that pressed the suit against Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics over PFOA in wells, were that “no one has been paid,” or that the suit award fund already has been depleted.
In fact, Joselson said, about 500 settlement checks have been sent to suit members, and about 400 more are about to be mailed.
In the settlement approved in April in U.S. District Court in Rutland, Saint-Gobain agreed to pay $26.2 million to property owners affected by PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) contamination.
The settlement also requires Saint-Gobain to provide up to $6 million for ongoing medical monitoring for individuals who drank contaminated well water and now have higher than normal levels of PFOA in their blood.
That program is expected to begin later in the fall at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, Joselson said.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
The claims being processed now pertain to the property damages portion of the suit against Saint-Gobain, the last owner of two former ChemFab Corp. factories in Bennington. The state determined that the two sites were the airborne sources of PFOA over a wide swath of Bennington, North Bennington and part of Shaftsbury.
Nearly 3,000 potential suit members might be eligible for property-related damages, provided they filed a claim and include supporting documentation.
HIGH RESPONSE RATE
“We had an incredibly high response rate,” Joselson said, referring to notices of the need to file claims.
In addition, the review process has been “complicated by a number of factors,” including an out of state company, LEX Recovery Group, which apparently flooded the Bennington area with postcards or letters offering to help potential class members file claims.
While not illegal, that solicitation might have confused some area residents who did not have a claim for damages, Joselson said, and spurred claims from people with property not within the identified contamination zone.
Joselson said in August that potential claimants should check the suit website or contact the suit attorneys, including David Silver of firm BarrSternberg, of Bennington, for assistance, and that they would not be charged a 25 percent fee to file.
“We are working with the independent agency that is processing these claims and urging them to go as fast as possible,” Silver said Tuesday. “Unfortunately, it’s a complicated process that has been made more time consuming by the number of fraudulent claims, duplicate claims and legitimate claims that are deficient for one reason or another. We hope that all claims will be paid by the end of the year. People can call our office if they have a question or concern. But if their question is when will their claim be paid, all we can say is, we hope it will be before the end of the year.”
EVERYONE DIFFERENT
Each claim for property damages is being reviewed by the plaintiffs’ attorneys and a property claims administrator appointed by the court, Joselson said, making the process a slow one based on the property, the damages and the documentation submitted. Each payout check will be for a different amount.
Many more claims also were submitted than expected, she said, which indicates that “some filed when they were not entitled to.” She added that sometimes “it’s hard to tell if they [claimants] were mistaken or trying to scam the system.”
For some properties, she said multiple claims were filed, often with suspect documentation.
SECOND CHECKS
A second check to verified claimants also is possible, Joselson said.
“There should be a second round of checks,” she said, after the first round is distributed. Those would be based on a percentage of the first check received.