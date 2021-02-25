BENNINGTON — A Springfield attorney pleaded not guilty Thursday to an updated charge of lewd and lascivious conduct. This came after the court granted his request to dismiss his two original charges and as he faces another investigation by a lawyers’ regulatory board.
The attorney, Melvin Fink, 77, was charged in 2019 with two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct. The felony offense is punishable by up to five years in prison.
The Bennington Superior Court dismissed the twin charges earlier this month after Fink’s lawyer argued that prosecutors should consolidate them, because they were allegedly part of a single event. “They didn’t allege distinct acts,” defense attorney David Sleigh said in an interview.
Fink’s new charge now combines the lewd acts previously stated in his two original charges, according to the state Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case. Fink, who has handled both criminal and civil cases, pleaded not guilty during a remote hearing on Thursday afternoon.
Authorities accuse Fink of sexually assaulting a woman at her home in Peru on July 17, 2017.
His new charging document states that Fink forcibly kissed the woman, and groped her through her clothing.
Police said these occurred when the woman met with Fink to discuss a court case involving her family. She and Fink reportedly had arranged to meet at his office, but Fink switched the location to her home in a call earlier that day.
When asked if the consolidation of Fink’s charges would pave the way for a settlement, Sleigh said he expects Fink to go all the way to trial. “Once we’re back at it, this case will get tried,” he said, referring to the resumption of jury trials following the coronavirus outbreak.
Meanwhile, the judiciary’s Professional Responsibility Board has filed a new petition of misconduct against Fink. It alleges that last summer, Fink directly got in touch with a man whose wife he was representing in divorce proceedings — when Fink’s communications with the man supposedly had to go through the man’s attorney. Fink denies the accusation.
This is Fink’s second disciplinary matter before the board.
The body began investigating him in 2019 after he was charged with the sexual misconduct in Peru. The administrative case remains on hold until Fink’s criminal prosecution is concluded, PRB Disciplinary Counsel Sarah Katz said Thursday.
The Professional Responsibility Board assists the Vermont Supreme Court in overseeing the professional conduct of all attorneys practicing in the state. A three-person hearing panel determines if a violation of the professional conduct expected of lawyers has occurred. If a violation is found, the panel will decide the appropriate disciplinary action, which ranges from a public reprimand to disbarment for five years.