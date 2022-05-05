BURLINGTON -- Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced today that he will not seek re-election in the fall. Donovan issued the following statement:
“I will not seek reelection as Attorney General in 2022. I have wrestled with this decision for the past few months and it feels like the right choice. After nearly sixteen years as an elected official (19 years in public service), it is time to take a break from the political world and pursue other opportunities.
I have tried my best to do what was right over the course of my career. I have been guided by the belief that Vermonters are good, decent people who should not be defined by their mistakes, but should be given the opportunity to comply with the law. This belief stems from my own experiences growing up in Vermont, which taught me a valuable lesson: trust Vermonters and believe in their goodness. I’ve tried to pass this on to others and instill this philosophy in my office.
One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received is when a Vermonter stops to tell me how they are doing and then thanks me for believing in them.
Now I want to thank Vermonters for believing in me.
It has been a distinct honor to serve the people of Vermont and to serve alongside so many dedicated public servants throughout state government. Thank you for the privilege.”