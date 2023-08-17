BENNINGTON — In a private meeting Thursday afternoon at Bennington Police Department, Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark and Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette sat down to exchange information and ideas about what’s been happening here in Bennington and – according to state Sen. Dick Sears – to give Clark a "sense of what’s really happening on the streets of Bennington.”
Sears arranged the sit-down between Clark and Doucette as a way to allow the Attorney General to hear first-hand about the problems facing Bennington and the Bennington Police Department, both in the past and going forward.
“The main conversation was more to fill the attorney general in on what has been going on here on the streets of Bennington over the past year or two,” Sears told the Banner after the meeting. “But also that there's been a dip (in violent crime), and things are not where they were before this all started, but at least there's been some improvement.”
Some of the subjects that came up in the meeting, according to Sears, were Bennington’s ongoing domestic violence issue, recruitment challenges facing the police, and the gang and violence issues in town.
“Domestic violence remains one of the major problems in the state, and both the Bennington Police Department, as well as the attorney general's office, continue to deal with that,” Sears said.
According to Sears, these issues are the same challenges facing other towns across Vermont.
“What's happening in Bennington is also happening in Springfield, Vermont. Brattleboro, Vermont. Rutland, Vermont,” he said. “Violence, gangs, and concerns about many of the folks who come up here from the bigger cities with drugs, money, and guns, especially juveniles.”
Sears said he felt the meeting accomplished his goal.
“At least there was a conversation between the attorney general's office and the police department. I hope that the conversation continues," he said. "It's kind of my job to bring them together. I wanted the attorney general's office – particularly the attorney general, who I have a great respect for – to understand what my local police department is facing on a daily basis. I think we accomplished that. Unless you actually sit down with the police in the streets who are doing it on a daily basis, you can understand it just in terms of testimony in a committee room.
"I thought that was what the goal was, and I think that we accomplished that goal."
Sears also said the group discussed pending legislation, including a bill that deals with fentanyl and other related drugs.
Doucette did not respond to a request for comment. Clark declined to comment, citing the private nature of the meeting.