BENNINGTON — A Manchester man who allegedly wielded a knife and frying pan with deadly intent at the Bennington Homeless Shelter last month will be held as a danger to the public, according to court documents.
Joshua McMahon, 43, who was charged April 25 with attempted second degree murder and aggravated assault with a weapon, will be held without bail until further notice. A weight of the evidence hearing was held at Bennington Superior Court on Monday determine if McMahon could be released on his own recognizance or if he was a danger to the public.
Days before, on April 22 at the Bennington Homeless Shelter, McMahon allegedly attempted to slit someone’s throat with a folding knife and then hit the victim with a hot frying pan. Chole Viner Collins, director of the Bennington Coalition for the Homeless, pushed McMahon off the resident and ordered him to leave.
“I didn’t see the knife when I first pushed him, but when I got closer, he turned. That’s when I saw it,” she told the Banner previously. “I was definitely scared, but I didn’t really think right then. I acted.”
Later, Manchester Police identified him and brought him back to Bennington.
Collins said shelter staff will review security at the facility. She said that level of violence was unusual at the shelter.