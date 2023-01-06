BENNINGTON — An attempted murder suspect charged in a daylight attack at the Bennington homeless shelter last April was hit with an additional charge of aggravated assault by prosecutors just five days before his jury trial, setting off an immediate motion to dismiss by the defendant.
Joshua McMahon, 44, of Manchester, pleaded not guilty to the additional count at the Bennington courthouse Friday morning as his defense attorney, Arnold Gottlieb, filed a motion to dismiss the charge on the grounds that the new charge would be “highly prejudicial” to the defendant at trial.
“The defendant is now in the untenable predicament of having to have adequate time to prepare a defense and maintain his right to a speedy trial,” said Gottlieb in the motion. “The state has not offered any justification as to why this is necessary now and could not have been done months ago.”
According to a police affidavit containing the victim’s statement, McMahon rode his motorcycle to the Bennington Coalition for the Homeless on Main Street in Bennington on April 22, where he allegedly tried to stab an employee and another man with a knife before fleeing the scene.
Victim statements allege McMahon approached the Gage Street entrance to the building at approximately 12:18 p.m. after parking his motorcycle in the parking lot, throwing off his gloves, and reaching into his pocket for a folding pocket knife. McMahon allegedly then ran after the victim, who was outside the shelter, catching up to him on the steps inside the kitchen area as he fell down the steps.
A video then allegedly captured McMahon grabbing the victim, wrapping his hand around the victim’s face with the open folding knife directly across his throat, then both men falling to the ground. The victim was able to knock the knife to the floor, where there was is a scuffle for possession of the weapon. McMahon punched the victim in the face three times, the video showed. An employee entered the kitchen, pushing McMahon off of the victim. McMahon then grabbed a hot frying pan off the stove and threw it at the victim before leaving the scene with the knife still visible in his hand.
After an investigation, Bennington police were told by several residents at the shelter that the victim had purchased drugs from McMahon two days before the incident and that he allegedly ran off with the drugs without paying. Manchester police eventually located the motorcycle and McMahon on a traffic stop. McMahon was still carrying the folding pocket knife. He was arrested after Moose, Manchester’s police dog, gave an alert for drugs on the motorcycle.
Further investigation revealed video surveillance showing the alleged drug transaction between the two men two days before the attack at a picnic table outside the shelter.
McMahon has a criminal history in Vermont, North Carolina and New York, including a felony conviction for burglary into an occupied dwelling and criminal possession of a weapon. He also has a non-extraditable warrant for his arrest.
McMahon faces a possible life sentence if convicted on the attempted murder charge. He faces an additional 15 years on each of the two aggravated assault charges. He is currently being held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, where he’s been since his arrest.
An email to the State’s Attorney’s office asking for comment was unanswered as of press time.
The two-day trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 11. There has been no decision yet on his motion to dismiss the new charge.