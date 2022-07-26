BENNINGTON — A defendant who allegedly fired a crossbow directly at a victim in November 2020 has been released from custody after prosecutors lost contact with the victim in the case and dismissed all charges on the night before the scheduled trial.
Kenneth Watts, 36, was facing numerous charges, including 1st degree attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, and two counts of reckless endangerment, at a trial that would have started Tuesday morning.
Watts faced life imprisonment with an assumptive minimum term of 35 years if convicted on the attempted murder charge. He faced an additional maximum of 12 years if convicted of the lesser charges.
According to court documents, on the afternoon of Nov. 15, 2020, Vermont State Police were called to the Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams, Mass., to speak with the victim of a crossbow attack. The victim told police he was beaten repeatedly with a handgun by Watts after drinking with him and another person right before a planned hunting trip from Watts' residence at 514 Bergrucken Lane in Stamford, Vt., where he was a caretaker.
Watts allegedly broke the victim's nose by punching him, while Watts' wife removed the victim's cellphone and closed the door after escorting their young children out of the room, the documents state. Watts's wife later returned to clean up the victim's blood.
The victim, originally from Alabama, temporarily escaped the beating but was chased down by Watts with a crossbow, who fired an arrow at the victim, barely missing him.
The victim later returned to the residence after he thought things quieted down, only to be brutally assaulted again, this time being dragged into a shower by the hair and then beaten again with a handgun, according to documents. The incident ended with Watts allegedly attempting to put the barrel of the handgun into the victim's mouth and then, at the side of his temple area, saying he was going to kill him.
The victim finally escaped early the next morning after Watts and his wife fell asleep. Watts was arrested the next day by State Police after a search warrant was issued for his Stamford residence.
Prosecutor Andrew Bevacqua filed a notice of dismissal on July 22, stating that his office "lost contact with the victim in the course of making travel arrangements for his flight to Vermont." The filing went on to say, "As of this filing, the State has been unable to finalize travel plans for the victim. Given the victim's failure to communicate, we believe it is in the best interest of justice to dismiss rather than continue the matter."
When reached for comment by email, Bevacqua declined to elaborate further on the specifics of what had happened. As of press time, an email and phone message to State's Attorney Erica Marthage asking for further clarity was also unanswered.
The Banner recently wrote an article explaining some of the difficulties involved in bringing cases to trial. One of those difficulties mentioned by Marthage was when witnesses and victims either disappeared or changed their minds about testifying. In most cases, this leads to what many consider lenient plea deals on serious, sometime violent crimes. In this case, no witness or victim meant no case.
Defense Attorney Jessica Burke felt that even if the victim had testified, there were other issues with state witnesses that would have come up at trial.
"This is justice delayed, but, ultimately, justice served for Mr. Watts," she said. "Quite frankly, a dismissal was long overdue."
According to the Department of Corrections website, Watts was released from the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield late Monday. He had been held there without bond since his arrest in 2020.
"It's unfortunate," said Vermont State Police Investigating Officer Sergeant Seth Loomis. "We do what we can for people affected by crime. There are times when witnesses do show up, and things go well, but there are other times when victims don't want to participate in the judicial process, and a lot of time and effort gets spent for no result.
"I learned long ago not to look back on cases," he added. "That would be frustrating at times. We do the best we can do for them (victims) at the time. If they don't want to participate in the process our country has set up, I can't control all that. I just wish they would have said something earlier."