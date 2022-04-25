BENNINGTON — A resident at the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless was the victim of a brutal attack Friday by a Manchester man attempting to slit the victim’s throat with a folding knife.
Joshua McMahon, 43, of Manchester was arraigned in Bennington Superior Court on Monday on attempted murder in the 2nd degree and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The attempted murder charge carries a life sentence with a presumptive minimum term of 20 years. The aggravated assault charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years.
According to multiple police affidavits, in the early afternoon of April 22, McMahon was observed by a witness who was smoking a cigarette outside and on multiple surveillance videos riding up to the shelter on a black motorcycle and rushing across the street toward the shelter.
The man smoking outside the shelter ran inside and up the stairs when he saw McMahon approaching. He was then chased by McMahon and pulled backward down the steps, where he was punched in the face. McMahon wrapped his arm around the victim’s neck and allegedly tried to cut the victim’s throat with a folding knife but was unsuccessful. There was a scuffle on the floor for the knife, and it was dropped. McMahon then grabbed a hot frying pan full of food and liquid off the stove and slammed the victim’s arm with it.
An employee of the shelter tried to shove McMahon off the victim. McMahon walked out and was seen with the knife as he exited the building. He got on the motorcycle and headed west on Main Street towards Wilmington.
It was noted in the affidavit that the victim and another individual allegedly purchased drugs from a truck two to three days prior to the attack. A possible connection between the victim and McMahon in the purchase of the drugs was also noted. Police eventually located video footage of the alleged drug deal involving the victim, another male, and McMahon.
Manchester Police later identified the motorcycle and rider involved in the incident. McMahon was found to have a black folding knife in his possession at the time. He was arrested and driven back to Bennington by police.
McMahon has a criminal history of convictions in Vermont, New York State and North Carolina. Charges include burglary into an occupied dwelling. He is currently being held without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland pending a weight of evidence hearing.