BENNINGTON — A Bennington man pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as two misdemeanor charges of violating his conditions of release. By pleading guilty in a deal with prosecutors, he avoided the possibility of a 20-plus-year prison sentence.
Nicholas Hodgin was 17 at the time of the incident on Aug. 24. According to a police affidavit, Hodgin was incoherent when he slammed a glass bottle over the head and into the eye of the victim, who was walking home from shopping through People’s Park. The victim later stated that another male joined in on the beating, hitting him a second time with the bottle.
In the plea deal, Hodgin received a six-month sentence, suspended, and two-year probation covering all charges.
Driving under the influence charges
In addition, two Bennington men were arraigned Monday on separate driving incidents while under the influence for a third time, a felony, which carries the possibility of a five-year prison sentence.
Both Jonathan Grimsley, 45, and Logan Spencer, 32, appeared online before Bennington Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones to face the charges.
According to a police affidavit, Grimsley, driving a black Ford Escape, allegedly fled from a three-car crash at the intersection of East Street and Kocher Road in Bennington on Dec. 17. He drove to his residence at 222 Branch St. after the driver of one of the other vehicles told Grimsley she was calling the police. When police arrived at Grimsley's home, they administered him a sobriety test after noticing signs of intoxication. He was found to have a blood-alcohol content of .177 percent, over the Vermont limit of .08 percent. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense, a felony, having been convicted of two prior charges of driving under the influence. He was also charged with driving over the legal limit, a felony, and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, a misdemeanor. He faces a possible 12-year prison sentence if convicted.
Spencer was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense, as well as driving over the legal limit. He was also charged with giving false information to a law enforcement officer to implicate another person, a misdemeanor.
According to a police affidavit, on Dec. 15, Spencer allegedly called in a false report to police to be on the lookout for another vehicle, a Jeep, as a way to avoid being stopped by police after drinking at a local bar. Spencer was later observed in a Toyota Tacoma, crossing the yellow line on Main St. and driving erratically, and was pulled over. He was given a sobriety test after police noticed signs of intoxication and was found to have a blood alcohol content of .173 percent. He faces a possible 11-year sentence if convicted.
The licenses of both men were suspended after the arraignment.