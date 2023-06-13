In January 2022, the Department of Veterans Affairs estimated that the U.S. is losing about 234 World War ll veterans every day, and the number of those living will fall below 100,000 by 2024. With the passing of each of these men and women, we lose the chance to hear their part in the story of how their generation saved the world from the ambitions of Hitler, Mussolini, and Tojo.
I recently had the pleasure and honor of sitting down and talking with Robert F. Machera, Sr., of Bennington, a 102-year-old Army veteran who had an integral role in the success of the Normandy landing on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
This year marked the 79th anniversary of D-Day, contributing to the liberation of Europe that helped bring about the end of World War ll.
Many of the most notable events of that day are highlighted in TV shows and movies — the initial invasion of the beaches, the paratroopers, the gliders, the French Resistance fighters, and so much more. There are, however, lesser-known but just as vital aspects of the invasion that were instrumental to its success.
One of those was the maps that were used to plan the operation and keep it successfully moving forward.
Machera was a 22-year-old staff sergeant with the Army’s 668th Engineer Company. Like most D-Day participants, he spent his pre-invasion time in England, where his responsibility was to review aerial reconnaissance photographs of the beaches and countryside on the coast of France, and determine the most favorable routes of advance for the American forces during the landing and after securing the beaches.
Machera would use the aerial photographs to determine enemy troop concentrations, movements, fortifications and general topographic features of the land, and then transform the information into raised-relief maps, three-dimensional representations that allowed troops to see exactly what they would face on the beaches and inland.
Machera’s mapmaking duties also included decisions on which bridges to destroy that could assist the enemy in their efforts to resupply and wage counteroffensives, and which bridges to safeguard that would assist the Allied Forces as they advanced. His maps were considered “Top Secret,” and were crucial to the success of the D-Day invasion and the subsequent liberation of France and the rest of Europe.
How important were they? Raised relief maps were used to plan the invasion by Allied Supreme Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower, British Gen. Bernard Montgomery, and other leaders right up to the eve of the invasion, as well as by subordinate troops preparing to cross the English Channel.
Machera’s mapmaking duties didn’t stop in England prior to D-Day. He landed on Omaha Beach on June 10 (D-Day-plus-four), and continued to receive aerial reconnaissance photographs on a daily basis that he would convert into maps for those who were directing the invasion to use as they fought their way across France and into Germany. The maps were time-sensitive and had to be created immediately upon receiving the aerial photographs. Machera would perform his duties at the front, armed with an M-1 Carbine and standard infantry gear, along with his camera and mapmaking equipment.
During my interview with Machera, he spoke fondly of his time in England prior to D-Day, of jumping off an LCVP (Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel) more commonly known as a Higgins Boat, and into the water just off Omaha Beach. He also recalled the hedgerows of France that posed such a difficult barrier to the advance of the Allied Forces.
Machera also also reminisced about the wonderful people of France, and how they loved the American troops. He said they “would give us gifts of food and wine, and even invite us into their homes.” This affection shown by the French people for the sacrifices of the American forces that fought and died to liberate their country was still there — much to the wonderment of his wife Josephine — when the two of them visited Normandy 25 years ago.
Born in the Bronx, New York, he resided for many years in Rye, New York and Stamford, Connecticut, and traveled daily to New York City where he ran a very successful creative advertising business from his 5th Avenue office. He and Josephine recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary and are currently residing at the Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington.
Robert F. Machera Sr. is a true American hero, among those affectionately referred to as “The Greatest Generation.” When I concluded my interview with Bob for this story, he finished our talk with the words, “America is the greatest country on Earth.”
Thank you, Robert F. Machera, Sr., for your service to our country.