Burlington suspends search for new police chief
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The city of Burlington is suspending its search for a new police chief after officials said they received too few qualified applications.
WPTZ-TV reports Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the move on Friday. Weinberger said he will recommend changes to the selection process to encourage more applicants.
Twenty one people have applied for the job since it was last advertised last month. Of those, none were women and only two met the minimum requirements for the job.
Weinberger said the city may want to raise the chief’s salary to make it competitive with other cities of similar size, and should also consider using a search firm to find qualified applicants. WPTZ reports the position's current salary range is $119,000 to $132,000.
Former Chief Brandon del Pozo resigned in 2019 over his use of a fake social media account to heckle a critic. His successor, Jan Wright, also used a fake Facebook account to engage citizens about police policy and later resigned.
The department is now led by acting Chief Jon Murad, who has said he has applied to take the job permanently.
Burlington downtown safety program to run through holidays
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A downtown safety program in Vermont's largest city is being expanded and will run through the holidays, the Burlington Business Association said.
Green Mountain Concert Services will provide so-called ambassadors to offer retail, restaurant and hospitality staff safe escort to or from their vehicle, building, or workplace within downtown Burlington from 2 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Sunday, the association said.
The ambassadors will also be additional “eyes and ears” downtown and interact with police, Howard Center Street Outreach and other community partners; de-escalate disruptive disturbances downtown; and direct visitors to parking, public restrooms, and other amenities, officials said.
“The Church Street Marketplace is the heart and center of holiday commerce in the City, and as we move into the economic recovery ahead it is more important than ever that our local businesses are supported in having a successful winter retail season,” Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said in a written statement.
The program is funded by the city and private donations.
9 additional inmates in Vermont test positive for COVID-19
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Corrections says nine more inmates at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury have tested positive for COVID-19.
WCAX-TV reports that 16 cases in all have been found at the facility, which remains in lockdown.
The first case was detected on Oct. 25. Officials say nine more cases were identified through testing on Friday. Officials said the nine inmates lived in three adjacent housing units.
Vermont reported a 487 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. The numbers prompted Gov. Phil Scott to urge Vermonters to get vaccinated and get boosters when eligible, and to wear masks at indoor gatherings.
The state reported an additional 262 new cases on Saturday. Forty two individuals are currently hospitalized with the virus.
Push is on to preserve and promote Lyndon's covered bridges
LYNDON, Vt. (AP) — Efforts are underway to preserve and promote the town of Lyndon's historic covered bridges.
The Northeast Kingdom town has five covered bridges, the second highest number of any community in Vermont, after Montgomery, which has six, the Caledonian Record reported.
Town Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton and Chamber of Commerce President Sarah Lafferty are leading the effort as a way to boost tourism and set the community apart.
“The greater picture for these bridges is to position them as beautiful and attractive tourist attractions, to become vibrant and active local places, and to serve as locations that can spur new economic vitality,” Gratton said.
The town owns four of the bridges; a fifth is privately owned.
The Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce has commissioned a study to determine the structural needs of the bridges and is seeking grant funding. Gratton believes the bridges can be transformed from means of travel to destinations in themselves through grant-funded improvements. The bridges or adjacent areas could host pop-up markets, bars and art installations; converted into tourist attractions and gift shops; and incorporated into road races or other community events, the newspaper reported.
“We should be leveraging what we have and what we have are these bridges,” Gratton said.