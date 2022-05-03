BENNINGTON – James H. Colvin has decided not to seek re-election this fall as one of the two assistant judges in Bennington County Superior Court.
Colvin, who also previously served as a Bennington representative in the Vermont House and as town manager during the 1980s, made the announcement in a letter to the Banner, saying he would serve to the end of his four-year term in January 2023.
“It has been an honor to serve the people of this county, and I want to thank those who have supported me over the years,” Colvin wrote. “Those wishing to run for this position should contact the Vermont Secretary of State's website for eligibility requirements.”
Colvin could not immediately be reached for further comment.
According to information on the Secretary of State’s website, Colvin, a Democrat, was elected to four-year terms as assistant judge in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
He served two terms in the Legislature, elected in 1998 and 2000, before deciding not to seek re-election.
Retired Superior Court Clerk Mary Frost, of Shaftsbury, is the other assistant judge in the Bennington court, having been appointed by Gov. Phil Scott in August to replace former Assistant Judge Wesley Mook, who retired in late 2020 after 26 years in the position.
She has announced her intention to run for a full term this fall.
Each Vermont county has two elected assistant judges, colloquially known as “side judges” because they sit beside a Superior Court judge in certain civil and family court cases. They aren’t required to be lawyers.
Assistant judges also prepare the county budget and administer it and oversee maintenance of the Bennington County Courthouse on South Street and the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department building.
With training, assistant judges also handle traffic tickets or uncontested divorces, but do not deal with criminal or juvenile cases.