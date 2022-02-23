BENNINGTON — A Massachusetts man who, together with a man charged in an unrelated hit-and-run outside the Bennington Walmart, pleaded guilty in Bennington Superior Court to assaulting and robbing a man outside a minimart last July.
As part of a deal with prosecutors, Aaron Morris, 38, admitted to a single count of assault and robbery, stemming from the July 2021 incident that started with the co-defendant allegedly shoplifting two Twisted Teas from Stewart’s Shops, then quickly escalated into an armed assault and robbery outside the Buck Stop Mini-Mart a quarter-mile away.
Co-defendant Grant Bentley, 41, is still awaiting his trial on the alleged hit-and-run and aggravated assault at the Walmart parking lot in Bennington, which injured an elderly woman. He now faces assault and robbery charges tied to the July incident. He is being held without bail as a habitual offender at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland for the hit-and-run, assault and robbery, cocaine possession, operating a vehicle without permission, violation of conditions of release and petty larceny for the Stewart’s shoplifting.
Morris was sentenced by Judge Cortland Corsones to three to six years as part of the deal. The sentence was split, with seven months to serve, plus credit for time served and an 18-month probation. According to the state Department of Corrections, Morris was released into the custody of the Department of Probation soon after sentencing.
According to the police affidavit, on the afternoon of July 5 at 1:40 p.m., Bennington Police responded to a call at the Stewart’s Shops for a man entering the store and walking out with two Twisted Teas without paying.
About 20 minutes later, police responded to another call, coming from someone claiming that he was robbed of $400 at gunpoint outside the Buck Stop Mini-Mart. The group of robbers also took an unopened package of brownies that he had just purchased. They took off in a “black Audi with the rear window broken out.”
The police affidavit then describes a traffic stop of a matching vehicle just two minutes after the Buck Stop incident. Morris was driving the vehicle. A second individual was in the passenger seat. Grant Bentley sat alone in the rear.
Police found a plastic baggie with a white, rocklike substance hidden under Bentley when he arose while police cuffed him. Sitting in plain view was an opened brownie package, BB bullet inserts and two cans of Twisted Tea. A black Umarex .177 semi-automatic BB gun was located under the driver's seat. A second BB gun was later found about 100 feet away.
While under questioning later, Bentley told police that Morris was upset at the victim for selling him “fake drugs,” and that Morris had handed the black BB gun police later found to the passenger, who tossed it out of the car window.
It should be noted that Bentley was initially held without bail on the assault and robbery charge. Defense attorney Frederick Bragdon successfully argued for a change in custody, convincing Corsones to allow Bentley to attend a residential rehabilitation facility in Wallingford. Corsones made the exception to the conditions on Dec. 8 to allow just that.
Bentley allegedly struck the elderly woman in the Walmart parking lot on Jan. 10, one month after being released.