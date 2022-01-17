MANCHESTER — Educators in Bennington County ask families for assistance and patience as the schools adjust to new guidance intended to ease the burden on faculty and staff amid rising case counts.
The new guidance, a program called Test at Home, will replace Test to Stay and shifts more of the responsibility to families as rapid tests are put in their hands.
"These changes, which go into effect as soon as schools have the tests necessary to implement them, are designed to allow students and staff to remain safely in the classroom as much as possible," the Agency of Education announced Friday. "This new approach addresses the current state of the pandemic in Vermont by allowing schools to respond more quickly, and reducing the burden of contact tracing and testing on staff, which will help schools stay open and functioning as normal as possible."
For educators, it’s the latest change of tactics in a nearly two-year battle with COVID stretching over three school years.
“This transition may make some of you anxious and concerned,” Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union Superintendent Randi Lowe said in an email to families. “We have had other transitional moments through the pandemic as we have responded to what this virus throws at us. I assure you that we are being cautious and will do our part to support our families in understanding and following the current health guidance.”
Lowe said the situation at Manchester Elementary Middle School, where elevated case counts and close contacts made the “test to stay” program unworkable and led to the school’s closure on Friday, shows the need to adapt.
“Every school will have their own process and timeline for this transition, so follow the guidance provided by your principal and school nurse,” Lowe said. “In general, we will notify you that your child is a close contact to someone at school and will refer you to the [Vermont Department of Health] website to follow their guidance. We ask that you carefully read the expectations and follow the protocol based on vaccination status.”
In the Bennington-based Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, a message on the supervisory union website reminds families to assume that children have been exposed to the virus and react accordingly.
“With increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in schools and while we review the updated Agency of Education guidance regarding test at home, all families should assume that their student has been exposed to a case of COVID-19 and monitor for symptoms,” the SVSU said. “If your student is exhibiting any symptoms, regardless of severity, please keep them home and have them tested.”
In the Test to Stay Program, students deemed close contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 would use rapid tests at school, with a rapid testing process completed at home.
Schools will still have access to different types of testing to respond when students become symptomatic at school or have difficulties testing at home, according to the Agency of Education announcement.
State officials pointed to the quick spread and high transmissibility of the omicron variant of the virus for the shift, calling the former testing strategy "too slow and logistically burdensome to be workable for many schools."
“As Gov. Scott said in his State of the State address last week, it is much better for students to be back in school,” Education Secretary Dan French said in the announcement. “The teachers, nurses and administrators of schools across the state have navigated complex, and by necessity, fast-changing procedures as the pandemic response has evolved, and they deserve our thanks.
The "new guidance will help keep our kids safe, healthy and back in the classroom," French said. "But it is also designed to ease the burden on school staff, allowing them to spend more time doing what we all are in this for — giving our children the quality education they deserve.”
The new procedures call for schools to inform families of children in class with someone who tests positive for COVID-19. If a student is vaccinated or if a staff member has received their boosted dose, they may remain in the classroom and do not need to quarantine, and they will be given two rapid antigen tests to take home for use on the fourth and fifth days after learning of their possible exposure.
If a student is unvaccinated, rapid test kits can be secured from the school and the student can be tested at home each morning for five days. During that period, the student can continue to attend school if they test negative each day and do not need to bring proof of the negative test to school. If they choose not to test, they are required to stay at home for five days and can return to school if they have no symptoms.
As of Friday, Health Commissioner Mark Levine estimated about 58 percent of school-age Vermonters had received initial vaccine doses. He said the new approach "reflects our recognition that while the new variant is highly transmissible, it also appears to cause less severe symptoms, particularly for those individuals who are vaccinated."
Some have been critical of the move, including the Vermont NEA.
"At a time when educators, parents, school administrators and children need more protection, support and guidance from those who have the power to offer it, the governor and his administration have chosen to instead minimize mitigation efforts," Brenda Siegel of Newfane, a former candidate for governor and lieutenant governor, said in a statement. "These strategies must be enhanced, not eliminated. Our failure to implement a comprehensive strategy to mitigate transmission increases risks for students and staff in schools, exacerbates geographic and health inequities, and burdens schools and childcare staff."
Brattleboro Reformer reporter Chris Mays contributed to this report.