MONTPELIER — While the state has pledged an expansion of its general assistance motel program, advocates for the homeless say more needs to be done.
Brenda Siegel of Newfane and Josh Lisenby of Vergennes, who slept on the Statehouse steps for 27 nights to pressure the Scott administration to reinstate broader eligibility for the general assistance motel program, said expanded eligibility should begin now, and extend through April 1. The state pledged the expanded eligibility to begin Nov. 22 and end March 1.
Speaking from the Statehouse steps on Thursday, one day after ending their vigil and moving indoors to sleep, Siegel and Lisenby also pledged to continue working with the Department for Children and Families and lawmakers to push for long-term housing solutions to end homelessness in Vermont. They’ll continue offering a clinic for people needing to access state services, said Siegel, a policy advocate and former candidate for governor.
Siegel said she and Lisenby, who experienced homelessness for years, have been invited to be part of the administration’s homelessness working group, and were to meet with DCF Commissioner Sean Brown on Friday.
The new rules, announced by the Vermont DCF, expand eligibility through the Adverse Weather Conditions program within the General Assistance Emergency Housing Program. People using the program must have an urgent need for housing, meet income guidelines and unable to find housing on their own.
While Vermonters experiencing homelessness will be safer from the elements, COVID and other long-term health impacts, “we still have work to do,” Siegel said.
Her concerns about several aspects of the plan include a provision that removes people from eligibility for 30 days for making a mistake within the program. “We cannot have a system where if you do something wrong … the punishment is freezing to death. In prison, of someone does something wrong, we don’t put them in the yard,” Siegel said.
Siegel and Lisenby, who established a clinic to help the homeless access services, said the confusing rules governing the programs are part of the problem. “It had to be forced into the public eye,” Siegel said. “Now that we are all looking, we must never look away.”
Siegel thanked Addie Lentzner of Bennington, a senior at Arlington Memorial High School, among those who helped the effort keep going. She was “always pushing Josh and I to be better, stronger, fiercer than we may have otherwise been,” Siegel said. Lentzner could not reached Thursday afternoon.
Among others speaking, Carly Abrams said the state needs to start working on solutions now for next winter and beyond. “It’s time to start meeting homeless community members. Get to know them. Embrace them. Treat them as humans,” she said.
Jubilee McGill of Bridport said the motel program allowed people experiencing homelessness to have stability and regular access to health and wellness resources. “I hope we can commit to keeping people stable while we wait for recent investments in new housing to come to fruition,” she said.
In a report to the Legislature dated Nov. 1, DCF said it was serving 950 households — 1,100 adults and 402 children — as of Oct. 14. That marked a decrease from the 2,250 that were part of the program in June, before new eligibility requirements were put in place. About 1,000 households remained eligible for an additional 84 days of shelter as of July 1, the report said.
According to the report, two out of every three households eligible for the GA Motel program — 627 of 950 — were eligible due to disability. Another 219 were households with children, including 293 adults and 402 children.
“Demand for emergency housing and shelter is a symptom of Vermont’s current housing crisis. Ultimately, permanent housing solutions, not simply emergency housing and shelters, are needed,” the report said in renewing the Scott administration’s call for the Legislature to appropriate $249 million toward housing solutions.
Responding to criticism from Vermont Interfaith Action on Tuesday, Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said the state is helping those in need.
“We did something no other state did,” he said of the state’s expansion of the GA motel program when the pandemic began in March of 2020. “We took a program that [served] 300 people a night at the height of it and expanded to over 2,500 people. No other state in the nation did that.”