DORSET — Would the revenue from a 1 percent local option tax help the town address its housing issues?
The Select Board got an update on the possibility Tuesday night, as Town Manager Rob Gaiotti reviewed with the board how much the town could raise through a local option tax, with the specific goal of leveraging needed housing development.
Gaioitti told the board that a 1 percent local option tax — similar to what Manchester has in place for food, alcoholic beverages, rooms and some retail items — would raise about $160,000 in new revenue.
That comes as the Bennington County Regional Commission continues a housing needs assessment to determine what inventory — and at what price level — the town’s housing inventory is lacking.
Once that study is complete the town will have an idea of whether it could target that local option tax revenue as part of a housing solution.
But Board Chairwoman Megan Thorn noted that a decision on a local option tax won’t be made until the housing study returns and the board better understands the scope of the problem.
“Before we get to a tax, we need to study what are the needs,” Thorn said. The benefit of that approach, she said, is “trying to narrow down all these broad ideas and thoughts into something we can work with.”
There’s little question among members, however, that Dorset does have a housing issue. Board member Liz Ruffa said she recently attended a Vermont Council on Rural Development conference where the lack of housing permeated every discussion.
“There’s strength in framing the issue when we’re presenting a plan,” Ruffa said. “The need has only gotten worse.”
When it comes to the potential for a tax, “The hope is to be targeted and have a specific goal of ‘this is what we’re hoping to solve,’” Gaiotti said.
In a memo to the board, Gaiotti said the $160,000 raised by a local option tax could leverage bond funding between $2.75 million and $3.5 million for a large project depending upon interest rates. He said informal discussions with some business owners showed support for such a tax, if it were directed toward supporting workforce housing that would in turn support area businesses.
“To put this in perspective, our non-property tax revenue is typically around $300,000, with most of that revenue coming from state highway aid and payments in lieu of taxes for state and federal properties in Dorset,” Gaiotti said in a memo to the board.
The BCRC study is due to be completed in the fall, Gaiotti said.
“If we get into the process of trying to sponsor a project or somebody else’s project, we can refer back to that [study],” Gaiotti said. “It helps to demystify the process. I think it’s going to allow us to point to the document and say this effort is trying to solve *this* part of it.”
The state collects 30 percent of revenues from local option taxes, and the city or town gets to keep the rest.