“Robert Frost: At Present in Vermont,” a major celebration of the poet laureate’s life and work that had been delayed last year due to COVID, will be among the exhibitions on display when the Bennington Museum reopens to the public today after a three-month winter hiatus. The curatorial staff is kicking the season off in high gear with a full slate of new and ambitious exhibitions in addition to updates to the galleries featuring pieces from the museum’s permanent collection. On Sunday, families are invited to explore the museum’s George Aiken Wildflower Trail, where volunteers plan to hide 150 Easter eggs along the walking paths.