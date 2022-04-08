BENNINGTON — After inspecting the former Bennington Center for the Arts building, the new owners say upgrades and repairs will be required, likely pushing the reopening back to late summer.
After a recent inspection of the 35,000-square-foot center off West Road — which has been closed while its ownership was decided in bankruptcy court — the artist group that purchased the property discovered plumbing, air conditioning and other problems that will have to be addressed.
Wes Siegrist, executive director of the Society of Animal Artists, said in an email that group members “assessed that several things needed immediate attention at the center” during a visit in late March.
“Foremost, several of the HVAC [heating, ventilation and cooling] units needed servicing or repair; almost all of the plumbing fixtures inside the building needed to be replaced due to extensive corrosion; ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] handicapped bathrooms were not actually ADA approved, so changes are being made to bring them up to code,” Siegrist said.
ACQUIRED IN MARCH
After the facility was donated by the founders and builders, Bruce Laumeister and Elizabeth Small, in 2017 to Southern Vermont College, the college closed amid mounting debt in 2019 and was entered in Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceedings in 2020. The artist group, which has members around the world, paid $500,000 for the center last month.
The arts center had remained closed for more than two years while real estate assets of the former college were liquidated.
Members of the Society of Animal Artists had hoped for a late spring opening but now are aiming for late summer, possibly August.
“I arrived to rooms that were without heat and no ‘welcoming,’ if even usable, bathrooms in most public areas,” Siegrist, of Tennessee, said in an email. “We did have heat restored in all but one section by the time I left. That area’s HVAC unit was made operational for airflow and may even be fully operational by now. We had established several working toilets via testing and cleaning as well by the time I left that were being used by the workers.”
The theater is ready now for some activity, he said, and “a couple of the galleries are also fully installed and ready to go, but the public bathrooms need to be finished before anything can open.”
The Covered Bridge museum on the property needs HVAC repairs and some minor cleaning before it can open, he said.
‘THE ARTISTS ARE COMING’
Siegrist said the group is considering a new name for the center and is developing social media platforms.
“At present, we plan to use the tagline ‘The Artists Are Coming …’ and expect to have our first group of volunteers there in late May,” he said.
He added, “We are also actively seeking staff and welcome all inquiries.”
Renee Bemis, the society’s president, is serving as a transitional president of the arts center during a search for an executive director.
Bemis said last month that she can be reached in the Chicago area, where she lives, at 815-762-5016, or via email at renee@driftlessglen.com.
The group also plans fundraising events, she said, and will seek grants.
ASSESSING, CLEANING
During the recent visit, society members inventoried the artwork — including from a Laumeister/Small collection stored there, which is being loaned to the center for exhibitions.
And members started “cleaning and organizing throughout the building,” Siegrist said. “Cleaning and treatment will continue by both professional cleaners and volunteers.”
Group members also have met with individuals from the Palace Theatre in Albany, N.Y., who are helping to get the 315-seat theater ready for use, he said, and members have been in communication with individuals in local government and arts councils.
In addition, he said, electricians repaired a list of minor violations inside the center and ensured that all emergency lighting was functional.
The fire marshal “inspected all fire extinguishers and instructed where we needed to add more or move existing ones for better access,” Siegrist said. “The elevator was inspected and found to be in good working order.”
The theater “was brought back to life after several days' effort to now have a fully functional sound and lighting system,” he said. “We are in the process of upgrading the theater equipment and adding what was at some point removed.”
OPENED DURING ’90S
The center, on 5.8 acres at 44 Gypsy Lane, includes the theater, seven galleries, offices and other spaces. The grounds include the covered bridge museum and gardens.
Laumeister and Small had hosted shows at the center with work from members of the society, and had a long association with some of the members. Small recently reached out to the society about the possibility of the group acquiring the facility to ensure its continued use as an arts center, Bemis said.
The society provided the first show held at the center in 1994, Small said after the acquisition, and members exhibited there as individuals during annual art shows.