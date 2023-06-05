BENNINGTON — Bruce Laumeister, arts patron, collector and co-founder of the Bennington Center for the Arts during the 1990s, died May 26 at his winter home in Tuscon, Arizona. He was 88.
Although he and his wife, Elizabeth Small, no longer owned the 36-000-square-foot center and theater on Gypsy Lane, Laumeister continued to have an impact on the local arts scene through the current center owners – the Society of Animal Artists.
Renee Bemis, the group’s board president, said Monday that the center founders wanted the society to have the facility and essentially donated it to the organization.
“I would just say that it was beyond an incredible philanthropic gift,” she said.
Bemis said the gift was based largely on Laumeister and Small’s long-standing relationship with some of the group's members. The society provided artwork for the first show ever held in the arts center, after the founders had built the facility over several years during the 1990s. Other shows by members of the worldwide society followed.
In addition to the theater area, the facility includes seven galleries, offices and other spaces, while the extensive grounds over 5.8 acres off West Road (Route 9) feature a covered bridge museum and gardens.
The artists group has renamed it the Monument Arts and Cultural Center.
MAJOR LEGACY
“Bruce Laumeister was as close as Bennington has had to a late 20th, early 21st century Edward Everett or Henry Putnam,” said Eric Peterson, founder and longtime former director of the Oldcastle Theatre Company, which staged plays in the 315-seat center theater for many years.
“He established a highly successful photo business after several successful ventures preceding his move to Bennington,” Peterson said of Laumeister. “In the 1980s he saved Southern Vermont College by purchasing it, and then selling it back to the college, saving it from bankruptcy.”
Laumeister “built his dream of an arts center to house his extension western American art and as a home for Oldcastle Theatre Company,” Peterson said. “It was the second theater in Bennington constructed for Oldcastle.”
‘WARY FRIENDS’
Peterson added, “A third [theater] became necessary when Bruce abruptly ended our tenancy. We were wary friends, able to frequently disagree. Bruce's accomplishments were many and important. I hope the art center can once again become a busy thriving center of performances and visual art as a testament to his drive and ambition.”
Oldcastle moved in 2012 to the former Knights of Columbus building at 331 Main St., now operated by the Bennington Performing Arts Center.
EARLIER DONATION
Laumeister had donated his arts center in 2017 to the former Southern Vermont College, an institution he had supported financially, but the college announced in early 2019 that it was closing amid rising debt and declining student enrollment.
Laumeister and Small went to Superior Court to rescind their donation, and their suit became part of Chapter 7 proceedings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court-Vermont Division to disperse assets of the college estate, including the campus land and buildings.
The arts center was acquired by the artists group through a court-approved transaction early last year. Laumeister’s arts center corporation acquired it from the college estate and then transferred it to the animal artist group, members said.
“In essence, they are handing over the keys to us and will not be involved,” Bemis said, just prior to the acquisition by her group, adding that Small “had reached out to us” to discuss such an agreement.
“We are open now and hope it will be a successful, and we’ll endeavor and keep their dream alive,” she said Monday.
According to his obituary, which appeared Saturday in the Banner, Laumeister came to Bennington in 1980 when he purchased CTC Photographic, eventually expanding the Benmont Avenue photo-processing factory and its network of independent dealers, into a chain of 28 Vermont Color 1-Hour Photo Labs in five states.
In 1983, when Southern Vermont College was facing a financial crisis, he put together a rescue plan by creating a limited partnership to buy the property and lease it back to the college, eventually donating the property back to SVC in 1986.
For this, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree by the college in 1988.