BENNINGTON — The Bennington Police Department responded to 212 School St. Thursday for a report of a fight in which a handgun was involved.
Upon arrival, officers met with the victims who said one of the males was Bradley Betit, Sgt. Roscoe Harrington said in a statement.
Witnesses told police that Betit and another male, later identified as Jonathan Bell, had left on foot on the River Walkway moving toward Park Street.
Police were told that Bettit and Bell had come to the residence looking to get a mini-dirt bike, and that Bell had displayed and pointed a handgun at several people, including a child.
Harrington and Officer Joshua Cassavaugh began a search along the River Walkway, where Betit and Bell where found hiding in the water of the river. Betit and Bell were taken into custody without incident.
A search of the river by Officer Derek Osgood resulted in finding a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun.
Betit was charged with disorderly conduct. Bell was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and ordered held on $20,000 bail.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. David Faden at the Police Department.