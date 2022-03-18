BENNINGTON — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Bennington man who failed to appear at a sentencing hearing in a heroin and cocaine trafficking conspiracy case.
Bennington Superior Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady issued the warrant after Nicholas C. Goodrum, 32, failed to appear for sentencing after accepting a plea agreement which would have dismissed two of the charges and reduced his sentence from a possible 95 years and/or a $650,000 fine to a sentence of five to 10 years, suspended except for six months plus four years’ probation.
Goodrum was to be part of the Department of Corrections Pilot Program, which helps keep probationers out of prison by dealing with their substance use issues.
Goodrum was initially charged in June 2021 with four counts: heroin trafficking and conspiracy, cocaine trafficking and conspiracy, conspiracy to sell cocaine and conspiracy to sell heroin. The charges stemmed from a police investigation of an apartment in Bennington that allegedly was the hub of drug dealing.
Goodrum, having an arrest warrant, was spotted leaving the residence. Police stopped Goodrum and searched him, turning up 119 glassine envelopes of suspected heroin/fentanyl and a plastic baggie with a rocklike substance suspected to be crack-cocaine. The glassine envelopes had stamps printed on them that had previously been at several fatal and nonfatal overdoses in Bennington. The substances in the envelopes were later tested to be narcotics.
According to a police affidavit, Goodrum has a lengthy criminal history in Vermont, including failure to appear, violation of probation and heroin possession. Goodrum was also arrested in 2007 with two other teens in connection with a break-in at a Pownal home. He has a history of criminal activity in New York state related to possession of controlled substances.
As of press time, Goodrum is still wanted by authorities on the warrant.