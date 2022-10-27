NEWFANE — The arraignment for Syracuse, N.Y.-area man Michael Louise, 79, was delayed after his public defender was not present in court or via Webex video for the hearing.
Louise was extradited to Vermont on Wednesday evening from Onondaga County Justice Center in New York to face two counts of second-degree murder for the 1989 killings of his wife’s parents, George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73, of Danby. He is jailed at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
Louise’s arraignment, scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, was postponed until 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, when his attorney, Sean Milligan, of the Office of the Defender General, was not present.
Windham County Judge Katharine A. Hayes waited until 1:30 p.m., but cited the need to move on to closing arguments in a separate trial by jury. She called Milligan’s absence “unacceptable.”
Milligan later told the Journal said that he was scheduled to be in court in person in Rutland County, and had to be present via Webex for Windham County at the same time. Louise's legal proceedings are a Rutland County matter, but his arraignment was moved to Windham County because staffing issues, leading to the scheduling snafu.
"I was expected to be in two places at one time, and this was not made clear to me," Milligan said. "I had indicated to the court where I would be, and they had indicated they would be amenable to that."
Louise was arrested by New York State Police on Oct. 13 in his Syracuse-area apartment for the brutal stabbings 33 years ago. The Peacocks were found dead in their residence on Sept. 17, 1989. Discovering no signs of forced entry at their residence, and seeing little disturbance of the items within the home, investigators turned their attention to family members.
Within two weeks, Louise was the primary suspect in the case because of a significant amount of circumstantial evidence. Authorities were unable to physically tie Louise to the crime scene and make an arrest until advances in DNA testing technology allowed a small blood sample obtained from the floor mat of Louise’s vehicle to be reanalyzed in May 2020.
The blood was determined to be a one in quadrillion match to be George Peacock’s.