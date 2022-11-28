RUTLAND — The suspect in a reckless endangerment case over the Thanksgiving weekend in Shaftsbury invoked the 24-hour rule during his arraignment in Rutland, delaying the proceeding for a day.
Gerardo Zelayagranados, 31, is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment after Zelayagranados allegedly shot at three people while intoxicated the day after Thanksgiving. Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Bennington County Sherriff’s personnel, and Bennington PD arrived at 127 Ehrich Road in Shaftsbury after a 911 call came in from a neighboring house alerting police that two people were seeking shelter after being shot at. A third individual allegedly shot at was also found a short time later.
Zelayagranados was found in his residence with the lights off. He refused to come out after being asked. Still, police decided not to pursue his extrication from the residence after determining that Zelayagranados had shot into the ground and the sky, not directly at any of the victims, and that no one was injured.
The 24-hour rule in Vermont allows an individual 24 hours after a scheduled arraignment hearing to give time to make a plea decision. Zelayagranados is being held at the Marble Valley Correctional Center in Rutland. He will be transported to Bennington for a scheduled arraignment at 1 p.m. today.
Zelayagranados faces a maximum of no more than one year in prison on each of the reckless endangerment charges. He has other pending charges in Bennington stemming from an incident in 2021, where he was charged with DUI, careless operation of a vehicle, and resisting arrest.