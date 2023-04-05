BENNINGTON — A suspect held in a Bennington Police Department jail cell next to a man who died while in custody gave her account of what she heard and saw that night after they were arrested in an earlier raid at the Apple Valley Inn.
Jody Dwyer, 47, of Bennington, was arrested on numerous drug charges along with two other individuals — Zachary Rose, 35, also of Bennington, and Darrel Jones, 33, of Albany, New York — on the afternoon of March 23. Those arrests were part of a court-ordered search warrant and investigation into a suspected drug distribution apartment at the Apple Valley Inn on Route 7 in Bennington. All three were placed under arrest at 3:50 p.m., according to a Vermont State Police news release.
Later that afternoon, all three suspects were escorted into separate holding cells at the Bennington Police Department on North Street. One of those individuals, Jones, was discovered unresponsive at 4:40 p.m. inside his holding cell. He was pronounced dead several minutes later.
A Vermont State Police news release stated that there was no indication any officers used physical force on Jones. Officers provided emergency medical care and called first responders, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. Jones was pronounced dead at 5:19 p.m. Toxicology and other test results will be released after an autopsy by the Vermont Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington in the coming weeks.
The investigation into what happened to Jones that afternoon is still ongoing.
Dwyer, who occupied the cell right next to Jones the afternoon that he died, gave the Banner her recollections of what happened.
“He kept saying he was hot,” Dwyer told the Banner just before her scheduled arraignment on several related drug distribution charges. “I was in the cell next to him. I could hear him starting to panic.”
Dwyer said that at one point, one of the officers asked Jones if there was something in his mouth. Jones told the officer, “No, no, no, I have nothing,” but the officer did not physically check Jones’ mouth, she said. Dwyer said she could see Jones through a window in the cell that separated them.
“At the time, I thought it was funny because we could see each other through the glass, and he was going like this to me.” (She put a finger to her lips, mimicking Jones telling her to be quiet.) “When I looked back at it, he was telling me something. Now, I can’t get that out of my head, you know? He was telling me he was going to swallow what he had. I cried about it. I thought he just meant not to talk.”
About four minutes later, Dwyer heard strained, raspy breathing and couldn’t see Jones standing in his cell anymore.
“It took me about three times of hearing that gasping for breath before I got up and started banging on the door to see if he’d stand up and look around, whatever. And he wasn’t standing. I couldn’t see him because he was down inside, slumped against the wall.”
When asked how long they had been in the cells before she heard Jones struggling to breathe, she estimated 10 to 15 minutes.
“So, I started banging on the door screaming at my window, at the camera, jumping up, and then back to the door. I was banging and screaming at that point.”
According to Dwyer, at some point, an officer appeared at the steps.
“And he’s like, what’s wrong? And I told him that I think he’s not breathing. Something’s wrong with his breathing. It’s really wrong. He’s not getting up at the door.”
Dwyer said the officer started yelling from the stairs over to Jones, and eventually the officer opened the cell door.
“I could see, and his eyes were open and glossed over,” Dwyer said. “I was just screaming and freaking out at that point. I know they can’t let me out, but I was in nursing for a while, so I would know CPR.”
She said Jones was administered Narcan, after which he vomited and started seizing, but eventually never regained consciousness. An ambulance crew arrived and took over. Jones was pronounced dead soon afterward.
“I kinda knew he’d passed,” Dwyer said. “I thought maybe if they would get him up, run him to the hospital, that crash cart, he would survive, but he never made it out of that cell.”
The Banner reached out to the Bennington Police Department for comment on Dwyer’s recollection of that day. The BPD wasn’t able to comment due to the ongoing Vermont State Police investigation. Further inquiry for comment from Vermont State Police Capt. Jeremy Hill, who leads the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and is heading the investigation into this incident, resulted in an email stating the department cannot comment on specific details about the case while detectives are still conducting their investigation. Inquiries directly to the two lead detectives on the case ended with no comment as well.
According to the investigators, the official autopsy could take several weeks or even months for all toxicology and physical examination records to shed light on what led to Jones’ death.
Rose was detained on an arrest warrant related to charges of heroin possession, cocaine possession and depressant possession. He failed to appear for a court date this past February. Rose was arraigned the day after the raid on three counts — heroin possession, cocaine possession and narcotic possession, all related to his warrant. He was escorted into the courtroom in chains by both a sheriff’s deputy and a Bennington Police officer. Rose pleaded not guilty to all counts and was given a $500 bail. He had a second arraignment on the drug charges stemming from the motel incident. He is currently being held.
Dwyer was arraigned on one charge of heroin possession. Her lawyer is challenging probable cause on four other counts, including dispensing a regulated drug in a dwelling, cocaine delivery and conspiracy to traffic fentanyl. She was released back into her temporary hotel room at the Apple Valley Inn with orders not to have any guests as she awaits the judge’s decision on probable cause. If cause is found, Dwyer faces a maximum of 70 years behind bars if convicted on all counts.
“It’s all over Facebook, this craziness like it’s just one less dealer off the street and a wasted American,” she said. “I usually don’t say anything to those posts, but I knew the man. He was my friend. He was a good man, and I watched him die. An hour before this happened, he talked about his 14-year-old son and how he wanted to open a barber shop with him. That was his dream. But, you know, when you’re a drug addict, you don’t have a lot of options when you come from that. It’s what you know. I’ve watched a lot of people die. It just goes on and on. He was a human being.”