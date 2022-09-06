BENNINGTON — Over $60,000 was awarded to programs in Southwestern Vermont to aid in community services that assist older Vermonters.
The Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging received $66,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to distribute to worthy programs. There were 12 applicants, and each was given a grant. No application was turned down.
“We're really excited to be able to fund all 12 applicants at some level,” said Chris Adams, development and communications director with the council. In total, the applicants requested $136,000, but there was a limited pool of funds.
Requests from the programs ranged from $1,000 to $30,000.
“We had to determine how to best use those funds and provide as much support as we could but within the confinements of what we had to work with," Adams said.
For these projects to be funded by ARPA, they must abide by requirements set by the Older Americans Act. The management team at the regional council also looked at the budget proposals of the programs and the “scope of impact,” said Adams.
Bennington projects
The Bennington County Meals Program is Meals on Wheels in Bennington. The funds granted will provide upgrades to its information technology infrastructure to better support meal delivery.
The Bennington Free Library was granted funds to aid in creating a dementia-friendly book collection to be accessible to families and groups that support memory-challenged adults.
Bennington Project Independence will put its grant toward upgrading its information technology infrastructure that supports the hybridization of adult day services. It also will be used to increase participant accessibility to adult day programs and activities.
Come Alive Outside will further the development of the Mile-A-Day walking program. Mile-A-Day is a walking challenge that helps older Vermonters establish walking habits, socialize and learn how to use technology.
Neighbor to Neighbor was granted funds to further develop their assistance program for older Vermonters. The program helps people get transportation to medical appointments, run errands, take care of their home and yard, and maintain the residents' social connections.
Rutland County programs — Brandon Senior Meals by Brandon Senior Center, Castleton Senior Center and Castleton Community Seniors, Poultney Young at Heart Senior Center, RSVP & The Volunteer Center, Rutland Free Clinic, Rutland Housing Authority and Vermont Farmer’s Food Center in Rutland County — also received Council on Aging ARPA funding.