POWNAL — A change in federal guidelines for use of American Rescue Plan Act funds meant money from ARPA could go directly into the town’s general fund, easing the burden on taxpayers and simplifying the choices facing the Select Board in finalizing a fiscal 2023 budget.
The board has warned and posted on the town website a general fund budget of $1,300,913, with $783,581 of that amount to be raised from local taxes and $167,481 to come from undesignated surplus funds in the current budget. That marks an increase from the $1,138,010 town budget approved in March 2021.
The town highway budget was warned at $1,422,485, with $851,391 to be raised from local taxes and $184,794 taken from undesignated surplus funds. The highway budget approved by voters last spring was $1,118,545.
The annual Pownal floor meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the elementary school, while the annual election will be March 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pownal Center Firehouse.
ARPA FUNDS
The amount to be raised from taxes in the town budget was reduced by $50,000 after board learned the ARPA guidelines now permitted communities receiving less than $10 million to place the money directly into the general fund, and the allowed uses and reporting requirements simplified.
The board also intends to consult with the New England Municipal Resource Center on how to set up an accounting format for use of the federal funding.
The board previously had struggled to cover a $200,000 increase in the new town hall project, with prior plans calling for use of more of the budget surplus funds from this year to cover that gap. News of the ARPA funds’ availability could mean more of the current surplus could be used to lower the 2022 tax rate.
Pownal expects to receive $509,000 in the first phase of funding under the federal COVID-19 pandemic relief ARPA program, with another $509,000 expected in the second phase next year.
PUMP STATION
The board also decided to use up to $325,000 of the ARPA funding to replace an aging wastewater system pumping station.
Among the individual ballot articles on the annual warning is a request for $38,000 for a permanent kennel for the animal control officer to house dogs and other animals. There is also a $16,000 request for the Pownal Rescue Squad to go toward worker’s compensation insurance costs following a change to mostly paid attendants and the formation of the squad as a nonprofit entity.
When the service was all volunteer, it could be placed under the town policies, at an approximate cost of $1,200 a year. Squad members said the cost now, with paid employees, is estimated at $18,000.
The kennel project is proposed by the board and Animal Control Officer Leonard Cote, who said there currently is no holding area that allows heat for the kennels or water to clean them.
He told the board a space that allows the officer to safely access dogs or other animals also is needed.
The Select Board also is proposing elimination of town elected auditor positions and the elected lister positions, with those functions to be taken over by an accounting firm and by a professionally qualified assessor.