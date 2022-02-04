ARLINGTON — Mel Bowen arrived at the Wayside Country Store in the darkness of Friday’s storm a little later than usual. She’s usually here between 5 and 5:30 a.m., but the roads were pretty icy, and although the trip in the dark wasn’t great, the thought of not coming in never crossed her mind.
When she arrived at 5:45 a.m., the electricity was out, so she hand-boiled some water on the stove to get the coffee going for the plow drivers who show up to chat and warm themselves up before hitting the roads. She prepared the breakfast sandwiches, biscuits and eggs with sausage or bacon, and a slice of Vermont cheese. It was cold inside the 180-year-old shop, but people needed coffee, especially Friday morning.
“None of the regular plow drivers showed,” Mel said with a smile. Too busy, she guessed, “but the regulars loved the coffee I made.”
Chelsea Tschorn, whose grandparents bought the store in the 1980s, showed up a little while later. She fashioned a handwritten sign saying, “Open-cash only,” on neon-colored, yellow paper, taping it onto an old wooden chair next to the front door.
“That got some people off the road. We were the only ones with hot coffee,” she said.
About 25 brave souls, mostly locals, ventured onto the roads and into the Wayside Country Store to warm up on the type of day that has made places like this a regular part of life in Vermont since the 1850s.
“About 15 minutes ago, we all decided to close,” said Tschorn at around 11:30 a.m., with a shared laugh between the workers. “We’re crossing our fingers at this point. The store takes too much electricity to run on a generator, so it’s just not feasible for us. We’ll keep all the doors to the fridges shut and hope for the best.”
“We moved some things to the coldest storage that we have,” she said.
On the power outage, she added, “We’re hearing possibly noon or maybe later, but you never know. It’s been out since sometime in the middle of the night. I live 2 miles down the road, so I’ll come back and check on things when I get power at home.
Employee Robin Bowen chimed in as she headed toward the door, “We’re just native Vermonters. We don’t panic much. Besides, there are only 41 days left till spring.”
The three women laughed as they made their way outside toward their ice-covered cars, the last one grabbing the handmade “cash-only” sign from the wooden chair.