BURLINGTON -- An Arlington woman, who is facing at least eight felony charges in state court, has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Burlington to a charge of making an illegal purchase of a firearm.
Candace L. Walsh, 38, of East Arlington Road, denied she made both false oral and written statements while buying a 9-mm firearm from a licensed gun dealer in Mount Tabor on May 31, the indictment said.
Walsh reportedly claimed she was not facing any felony charges at the time of the gun purchase when she actually had several felonies pending, the indictment said.
Records from Vermont Superior Court in Bennington show Walsh pleaded not guilty as recently as Feb. 21 to eight felony charges -- four counts of forgery and four counts of false pretenses. Walsh was captured on Community Bank security camera while trying to pass the checks and also provided her driver's license, Bennington Police said in court records.
She is tentatively scheduled to go on trial on the state charges in February, court records show.
During her arraignment in U.S. District Court, Federal Magistrate Kevin J. Doyle set Nov. 6 as the deadline for pre-trial motions in the gun case.
Doyle approved a request from Walsh for appointment of a defense lawyer at taxpayer expense, attorney Michael Shklar of Newport, N.H. Doyle also agreed to release Walsh on strict conditions, including restricting her travel. She is limited to staying in Vermont, visiting Massachusetts for substance abuse treatment, and traveling to New Hampshire to meet with her lawyer.
Bennington Police said they were investigating Walsh for a series of cases involving forgeries and false pretenses between Nov. 14 and Dec. 1, 2022. She fraudulently obtained $1,604 and attempted to obtain another $5,810, police alleged.
Officer Scott Legacy II said Bennington Police received a complaint from Community Bank on Northside Drive on Dec. 1, 2022 about a female cashing fraudulent checks. Legacy, in a sworn affidavit, said the Community Bank reported Walsh had cashed a cashier's check for $1,604 on Nov. 14, 2022, but three days later the bank learned there was no valid account.
Walsh returned to the bank on Nov. 23, 2022 to try to cash a $2,905 check, but was denied, Legacy wrote. He said Walsh also attempted to pass the same check at Walmart, but was rejected, he said.
Legacy said the bank reported Walsh made another attempt to pass the same $2,905 check, but was denied.
The bank provided a copy of Walsh's driver's license, which she had given a teller when trying to cash the checks as a non-customer, Legacy said. The bank also had her on video each time arriving at a drive-thru window as a passenger in a vehicle, Legacy said. The driver was identified as Kyle Winnie, Legacy's affidavit said.
Legacy said he called Walsh about the case, but she claimed she did not do business at the Community Bank. She agreed to come to the police station at 2 p.m. Dec. 2, but she failed to appear, Legacy said. She agreed in another phone call to appear at the police station at 2 p.m. on Dec. 3, but she also failed to show, Legacy said.
He called her that day, but Walsh never picked up or returned the message. Legacy said he tried her again on Dec. 5, and explained if she was a no-show, he would have to seek an arrest warrant. She never returned the call.
Bennington County Deputy State's Attorney Andrew P. Bevacqua, after reviewing the full investigation, filed the eight felony charges Jan. 4. Judge Kerry A. McDonald-Cady approved the felony warrant two days later and set bail at $2,000.
Police arrested Walsh was Feb. 21 and she pleaded not guilty. Judge Cortland Corsones released her on conditions, including having no contact with Winnie in person, in writing, by phone, email or through a third person regardless if she was in jail or released. He also ordered Walsh to engage in pretrial services for substance abuse.
If convicted on the state charges, Walsh faces up to 80 years in prison and $12,000 in fines.