BENNINGTON — An Arlington woman previously charged with abusing a horse was back in court Monday, this time charged with violating conditions of release in the case.
On Monday, Patricia McKee, 59, was charged with violation of the conditions of her release, stemming from the 2020 abuse of an American paint horse found emaciated on her property. She also had been arraigned April 25 on a count of giving false information to a law enforcement officer, namely that she implicated another person during the investigation of the case at her Arlington property.
In 2020, McKee was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and torture, after authorities discovered an emaciated adult paint horse on her property . Jen Straub of the Dorset Equine Rescue had alerted police to the horse after receiving numerous complaints by community members of the neglect. The horse was later surrendered by McKee to Straub and made a full recovery. To date, there is no resolution to these original charges.
McKee faces a sentence of up to three years if convicted of the false information charge. McKee allegedly misled the police on whether she had more than 10 animals — her dogs — on her property at any time, a condition of the court from her 2020 charges.
Last month, Vermont State Police Trooper Travis Hess approached McKee's residence and advised her that there was a complaint from a community member, saying she had exceeded the 10-dog limit by allegedly breeding puppies at the property. McKee denied she had any extra dogs but would not allow the officer inside the residence to confirm. She also told police that the puppies were not hers, that they were her partner's and were located at a different premises.
Hess later spoke with a woman who claimed to have purchased a puppy in January from a business called Ocean Breeze Golden Retrievers, located on McKee’s property. The woman told police that she was advised that there were two puppies left from a litter born in November 2021. She put a deposit down and was invited into the Arlington residence along with her husband and two friends to choose a puppy, which she later picked up. Paperwork on the purchase stated seven puppies were born into the litter, and that McKee and partner Sharon Gratton were listed as the breeders.
Hess issued a citation for the new charges to McKee with the condition she appear at the Shaftsbury barracks for fingerprinting and photographs, and that she show up at her hearing Monday.
McKee was given an amended additional condition at her arraignment Monday in front of Bennington Superior Judge John Valente, allowing law enforcement to enter her property to verify the number of dogs present.
She has yet to appear at the barracks and is scheduled for her next hearing on May 16.