ARLINGTON — Three questions on the Arlington ballot aim to inspire residents and the town to combat climate change by taking measured steps to reduce fossil fuel emissions.
“Many people find climate change so daunting,” said Mardi Crane-Godreau, who with Karen Lee and other residents worked to place the articles on the March 1 ballot through citizen petitions. “They don’t know where to start. But every small step we take matters.”
Crane-Godreau said the questions she and Lee prepared with input from town officials could move Arlington into a leadership position among communities addressing “what is undeniably the greatest threat we face.”
SMALL STEPS
The questions ask voters to create an Arlington Climate Mitigation Fund for the purposes of reducing or off-setting fossil fuel emissions that contribute to global warming.
Also requested is $50,000 for the fund to begin reducing fossil fuel usage by town government, and to “seek to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels used by the town of Arlington, through energy efficiency, carbon sequestration, and adoption of renewable energy, subject to the budgetary constraints in the [fund], with the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2027 relative to 2020 baseline levels.”
While that last goal might sound difficult, Crane-Godreau it means, on a practical level, insulating buildings like the Town Hall and adding energy-efficient lighting, and encouraging the town and/or residents to plant trees or take other steps to foster the sequestration of carbon dioxide in plant life through photosynthesis.
ONE-TIME COST
Crane-Godreau said the $50,000 request for the mitigation fund would be “a one-time cost,” which amounts to about $14 per $100,000 of property value for taxpayers. But that would lead to a significant reduction in fuel use, she said, through added insulation, efficient lighting and possibly heat pumps at the Town Hall.
Regarding heat pumps installed at her home, Crane-Godreau said “it is unbelievable how much we have saved.”
The fuel and electricity bills at Town Hall, she added, represent “a lot of taxpayer money now being wasted.”
INSPIRED BY COMMENT
Crane-Godreau, a former assistant professor at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College and a research scientist, has lived in Arlington since 1990. She said she began to focus on climate change about 15 years ago because of a comment her granddaughter made while they were hiking together.
After asking what her granddaughter wanted to do with her life, the response was, “If we don’t do something about climate change, it won’t matter,” Crane-Godreau said. “That took my breath away.”
She said she decided to dedicate herself in retirement to researching information on climate change and on ways of combating it, “working really hard to become well-educated in methods of reducing carbon emissions.”
And using her experience as an educator, she has worked with Lee and others on a series of videos that explain aspects of climate change — from basics describing carbon emissions to more technical information, and steps everyone can take to reduce fossil fuel emissions.
Among those, she noted, are cutting back on meat, the production of which entails significant use of fuels and emissions, or drying clothes on a line rather than in a dryer.
About 17 videos about aspects of climate change are posted on YouTube.
WARM RESPONSE
Crane-Godreau said the process of gathering 100 voter signatures to place each question on the ballot “was very heartwarming to me.”
Most residents “were head-over-heels happy to sign the petitions,” she said.
The complete text of the ballot questions to be voted on in the March 1 town election is below:
Article 20: To vote by ballot to see if the town of Arlington shall create a sinking fund named the Arlington Climate Mitigation Fund for the purpose of reduction and/or offsets of CO2 emissions from fossil fuel usage by the town of Arlington.
Article 21: To vote by ballot to see if the town of Arlington will vote the sum of $50,000 into the Arlington Climate Mitigation Fund for the purpose of reducing CO2 emissions from fossil fuel usage by the town of Arlington contingent upon the creation of the Arlington Climate Mitigation Fund.
Article 22: To vote by ballot to see if the town of Arlington shall seek to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels used by the town of Arlington, through energy efficiency, carbon sequestration, and adoption of renewable energy, subject to the budgetary constraints in the Arlington Climate Mitigation Fund, with the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2027 relative to 2020 baseline levels.