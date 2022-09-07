ARLINGTON — A visit to Arlington’s Helping Hands thrift store is, in many ways, a throwback to a simpler time in Vermont’s history.
It’s a place that welcomes all members of the local community with compassion and quality used clothing at astonishingly low prices, mainly for folks who can’t afford much else. It also offers a special group of ladies who volunteer there an essential social outlet and a needed connection that can sometimes seem fleeting elsewhere in the world in 2022.
Helping out Wednesday were four out of the five regulars, a group of feisty and friendly ladies who have volunteered at Helping Hands twice a week for several years, through personal challenges and family tragedies.
“You’re interrupting our gossip session,” Natalie Caler, 79, told a Banner reporter, with a hearty laugh. Natalie started the store over 13 years ago to help bring clothing to needy families in and around town. “Yeah, I mean, we need to know who went by in the ambulance last night, who died, who’s in the hospital, how are people doing, all of that. We need to know.”
Natalie has been volunteering in Arlington for over 30 years. She helped grow the Arlington Area Christmas Project, which uses applications from needy families to put requests for clothing, gifts and goods on Christmas tags that local businesses display. Members of the public then claim a tag and bring the wrapped item in for distribution to the families at Christmas.
She also uses every cent of the proceeds from the store, after expenses, for winter clothing that the school requests for the kids to play outside in the cold weather — and that many local families cannot afford themselves. The store provided 87 students with winter boots, snow pants, coats, hats and mittens this past winter. Over 500 local families benefit from the program every year.
“I used to do the rummage sale over at the church,” Natalie said. “We started a thrift shop over there. And then, for various reasons, that closed, and so I was at some meeting somewhere, and somebody said, ‘Would you ever think of starting another thrift shop?’ And I said, ‘Oh, no, no, no.’ But here I am.”
It’s just $1 for most items at Helping Hands; $2 is the exception. Very few items are a little more expensive, but those are usually specialty items.
“We have a lot of older people that come in, because it’s the style that they like, and they can’t get those in the store anymore — grandmothers of the bride or groom,” Natalie said. “One of our favorite older ladies, it was her anniversary. I think it was her 60th anniversary, and they were having a party. She got her dress here. She looked beautiful. And then, she brought it back soon after her husband passed away. It was a fancy dress that she couldn’t have bought in a store. Those stories are really heartwarming.
“It’s truly all about community,” Natalie says. “Many other people help run this place, not just who you see here. Some husbands volunteer to deliver the packages at Christmas, and others donate time and goods to help. There’s an army of volunteers helping at Christmas and at the church. Arlington is a very giving community.”
For all the good that Helping Hands does for the community, it’s the social connections that the ladies share that keeps them coming back year after year.
“My husband had a stroke four years ago,” said Sherry Robinson, 76. “And so basically, I’m his caretaker. At first, after he had the stroke, he was in Sunny View, then the Vets’ Home. When he finally got home, it’s been up to me to take care of him. Coming here ... I mean, I don’t know what I’d do if I couldn’t come here. I mean, these girls in here, we’re close. ... If we didn’t have this, we’d have to meet somewhere, because you got to have somebody else talk to.”
Most of the women volunteering at Helping Hands had similar stories. Some former volunteers have lost spouses while part of Helping Hands. Some continued to come for a while afterward, just to connect to everyone else. All the women recognize the importance of those connections they share when here.
“Oh, yes, it probably has more to do with social life and sharing. Because my husband has dementia,” Natalie told us. “I leave a note where I am and have my phone. When you’re a caregiver, you’re constantly waiting for the other shoe to drop. I see this as my volunteer work that I do, but it’s also very social for me.”
“Yeah, it’s like sometimes I don’t want to just talk to my kids. I need to talk with Natalie, because she knows kind of what I’m going through,” Sue Wirkki, 73, said. “Those days that I don’t come here, when those are two days in a row I don’t come, it’s like I just need a little bit more air. That’s the way we all feel. We just need this age group to talk and be together. These women are my friends. I’m retired. I have a husband at home who’s retired. I also need to get away and have my space. There’s another gal that comes in, and her husband is sickly, and it’s just we understand one another, so that’s the way we all feel. I’d be lost if I didn’t have these women.”
The storefront that Helping Hands is housed in used to be a local pharmacy back in the 1940s. It changed hands several times, but finally wound up owned by Shires Housing, which has a development behind it, just off of Routh 7A. Shires leased the space to Helping Hands in 2009. It’s been a thrift store ever since.
When asked about what it was like during the worst of the pandemic, all the ladies related that it was hard not coming to the store.
“It was lonely,” said Laurieane Cornwall.
“We were closed for three months, two separate times,” Natalie said. “We kept in contact, that’s what I did, call them and whatever. But, yeah, it was hard not to be here in person. We had that routine. And that was gone. But hey, what do you do? You got to keep yourself safe and everybody else safe.”
“We are a family,” Sue said. “We are all sisters. We look out for one another. It means a lot that they’re my best buddies. That’s all I can say. And I know they’re here for me. And I can come and talk to them. I can just talk to them and know they’re going to listen to me. So, we have our snack time. Sharon, she’ll usually bring in the snack stuff. Natalie gets some money per month to purchase some things. We’re low on coffee, blah, blah and all that. But to me, just coming in, and you know, oh boy, we’re all going to be here, looking forward to this, the snack time and just talking to each other. And that’s my pay, just seeing my friends.”
Helping Hands is open Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. It is at 3662 Route 7A. To participate and apply to either the Christmas Stocking program or the local winter clothes program for children, contact the Arlington school system.