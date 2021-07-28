ARLINGTON — The Arlington Select Board expressed support for a plan to conserve 2,738 acres in Arlington, but stopped short of signing a letter of support pending more details and discussion on the matter.
Sally Manikian a representative for The Conservation Fund told the board that the property, currently owned by Bly Hollow LLC and The Conservation Fund, would be best protected as part of the Green Mountain National Forest, where the property could also be opened to the public.
Known as the Murray Hollow Parcel, the property runs up against the New York state line and is south of Route 313. It connects to the GMNF property in the south of Arlington.
The Conservation Fund acquired the parcel as part of a 23,000-acre acquisition of the Cowee Forestlands, which includes parcels in New York and Massachusetts as well as Vermont.
The plan for the land is to keep it in multiple-use and manage it the way it had been by the previous owners.
The Conservation Fund hopes to sell the parcel to the U.S. Forest Service, which would make the land publicly accessible.
“Acquisition by the National Forest is a long and slow process, beginning with project review,” Manikian wrote to the board prior to the meeting.
Monday night, Manikian told the board the parcel is “a really cool property.”
She said the parcel has no official trails or roads, although there are existing logging trails and it is accessed on two sides.
“Right now it’s closed to the public,” Manikian said, adding that if the land becomes part of the GMNF, it would be opened to multiple uses.
Manikian addressed the impact on the grand list. She said transferring the property to the Forest Service would actually benefit Arlington.
Despite being tax-exempt if transferred to the Forest Service, the Payment in Lieu of Taxes would be greater than the tax income lost.
According to a study of the tax consequences of the possible sale to the Forest Service, Arlington would lose about $4,628.68 in taxes based on the 2020 tax year, but would have received a PILOT of $7,662.51.
The difference would mean the municipal tax bill on a $200,000 property would decrease by $1.94, according to the study.
Select Board member Cynthia Browning pointed out that the property isn’t currently enrolled in the Current Use program, which it would most certainly be if owned by a private owner.
The Current Use program allows landowners to enroll acreage in use for agriculture, timber and conservation. The property is taxed at a lower rate.
“If sold, it would probably be put in current use and we will get even less,” Browning said. “If you’re thinking we would get more if it was in private hands, we wouldn’t.”
Select Board members had a variety of concerns, but Browning’s concern about the impact on neighbors drew the most discussion.
Browning said she wanted to know what the plans were for parking for hikers, hunters and others.
She said that during hunting season, vehicles are parked all over Kelley Stand Road and she wanted to make sure users of this potential new piece of land were impacting area residents.
How the people who might be affected by the sale was discussed and Browning said she wanted to make sure adjoining landowners and other property owners in the area would be notified given the town's previous experience with land-use issues such as the recent debate over Red Mountain’s proposed hiking trails.
She asked what would happen if the board supported the sale and then landowners found out about the change and came in.
“These properties, some are very close to that road, the pattern of use is going to change,” Browning said.
Despite her concerns, Browning said she thought the sale might be a good use of the property with the GMNF being a better steward of the property than a private landowner might be.
When Select Board member Matthew Bykowski asked about getting a letter drafted, Browning said she wasn’t prepared to sign it.
The board agreed that a draft letter should be drawn up for the board to consider at a future meeting.
The board also wanted to ensure there would be another opportunity for public input and town administrator Nick Zaiac said he would work on the schedule to ensure that opportunity was offered.