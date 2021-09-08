ARLINGTON — Arlington Select Board Chairman Dan Harvey doesn’t expect to miss any meetings, despite suffering a stroke Aug. 30.
Harvey, who will be 65 next week, said he will let Vice Chairman Matthew Bykowski run the next few meetings while he recovers and regains his speech and fine motor skills with his right arm, which are the only impairments he is suffering from.
Harvey, who worked as an emergency medical technician for 10 years and has two daughters who are registered nurses, said recognizing the symptoms early and getting quick treatment prevent more damage.
The stroke hit about 10 p.m. as Harvey was getting ready for bed.
“I knew basically what I was dealing with,” Harvey said. “Everything was out of balance. I wasn’t able to hardly stand up.”
Harvey said an ambulance was called, and the quick response of the Arlington Rescue Squad was key.
“I credit that quick response for limiting the damage that I have,” Harvey said. “I was getting treatment inside of 30 minutes. It makes a difference how quickly you get help.”
He said tests the day after confirmed it was a stroke.
He said he didn’t lose consciousness and isn’t experiencing cognitive problems.
Harvey said the stroke’s effects also include a slight effect on his speech, causing him to slur his words, particularly later in the day as he gets tired.
“It will take some rehab time to get that back,” Harvey said Tuesday night, just a week after the stroke. After working most of a full day and visiting Town Hall to meet town workers, his speech was slurred but easily understood.
“With each day, I’m able to do more,” Harvey said. “It might take a month or two to get back on my feet.”
Harvey went to Town Hall on Tuesday, saying he thought it was important to show up in public and show people the truth.
“I wanted them to see for themselves,” Harvey said. “I didn’t want people’s imagination to fill in the voids.”
Town Administrator Nick Zaiac said he expects Harvey to relinquish the chairmanship but be a full participant for the next few meetings.
“Having met with him this morning, I can tell you Dan is recovering from a stroke with few ongoing signs of the health event beyond slowed, more deliberate speech,” Zaiac said.
The Select Board will have two regular meetings and a special meeting in next couple of weeks including one Monday.
“I will not run the next meeting and maybe not the next two meetings,” Harvey confirmed Tuesday. “I just don’t want people to be confused by my speech. Each day gets better. As far as being able to do the job and contribute, I don’t see any problem with that.”
Harvey said he’ll probably open the meeting Monday, then turn the reins over to Bykowski.
While Harvey recovers, his son has stepped in for the interim to handle roofing jobs for Harvey’s Arlington Roofing company.
And Harvey’s daughter, Allison Fleming, started a GoFundMe to help cover the medical bills and lost work at gofund.me/a4596b80, which as of Tuesday had 22 donors for a total of $1,285.
For now, Harvey is going to be taking it a little bit easy and working to recover.
He also has advice for anybody who thinks they might be having a stroke or any medical issue.
“I would encourage anyone who notices anything unusual to call 911,” Harvey said. “That’s what they’re there for.”