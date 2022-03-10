ARLINGTON — Masking to slow the spread of COVID-19 will become optional for students and staff in the Arlington Public School as of March 14, the Arlington School Board decided Wednesday.
The board voted unanimously to adopt the new Agency of Education guidance making masks optional, regardless of vaccination status, in accordance with state guidelines with mask-wearing in public places.
The guidance also removes mandatory requirements that masks be worn on school buses.
At an earlier meeting on the topic last month, the board had voted to give administrators and educators until Wednesday to come up with a mask-optional plan that would also protect more vulnerable students and staff.
The Agency of Education had previously recommended making masks optional for schools with student vaccination rates above 80 percent. The new guidance replaces that policy, given the sharp decrease in new COVID cases.
As of Feb. 28, the student vaccination rates for Arlington schools were 69 percent at AMHS and 47 percent at Fisher Elementary School.
In a letter to families, Arlington Memorial High School Principal Sarah Pickering said AMHS students and staff will have the option to wear or not wear a mask at any time during the school day.
“This is a personal choice that will be treated with respect,” she said.
Families of Fisher Elementary School students who wish their child to continue mask-wearing should email their students' teachers, Pickering said.
If students are sent to the nurse with potential symptoms, they will be asked to wear a mask in the nurse's office.
“Both Fisher and AMHS will provide free antigen tests to families and employees who identify themselves as close contacts to individuals in the community or in their households who test positive,” Pickering said. “Please reach out to your school nurse for guidance and to request test kits.”
At the School Board meeting Wednesday, Fisher Principal Deanne Lacoste said families would be informed what educators are telling students about masking, explaining that some youngsters will be going without masks while others are, and that it’s a family decision.
Pickering told the board that teachers would be going over the recommendations with students in class, and will be reminding students about respecting others’ choices.
While the decision marks a milestone in the pandemic, that does not mean the pandemic is over, educators said.
"Instead, we have just moved into a new stage in fighting this disease," Pickering said in the letter to families.
With that said, families were asked to keep students home if they are sick and to follow state guidance if testing positive, including informing the school nurse.