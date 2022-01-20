ARLINGTON — The Arlington School Board has approved a fiscal 2023 budget that increases spending 3.77 percent, but lowers property taxes for a fourth consecutive year.
The proposed budget of $7,143,029 was approved by the board on Wednesday evening and will be voted on by Australian ballot on March 1. It represents an overall increase of $270,765.
The resulting homestead property tax rate of $1.4461 per $100 of valuation marks a decrease from the fiscal 2022 rate of $1.4507.
The budget increases come from raising a part-time art teacher to full-time at Fisher Elementary School, and from assessments that the district is paying for the first time to the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union. Between costs charged by the SVSU for curriculum, English instruction to non-English speakers, human resources and technology, the district is on the hook for $337,572 in costs wasn't required to pay before.
The Arlington district was formerly part of the two-town Battenkill Valley Supervisory Union, which the state Board of Education forced to merge with the SVSU as of July 1. Arlington was the BVSU’s only operating district, as Sandgate does not operate a school and pays tuition for all of its K-12 students.
Assistant Superintendent Bill Bazyk, who was the BVSU superintendent and is now an SVSU administrator helping facilitate the merger, said the fault for those assessments does not reside with the SVSU, but with the state Board of Education.
"It was disappointing to discover that joining the SVSU is going to be more costly, and the assessments in doing so are the reason for Arlington's increased budget,” Bazyk said. “At this point, there are no financial gains to the merger."
The spending plan includes $3.43 million for operating expenses at Fisher Elementary School, as well as $3.68 million for middle and high school expenses at Arlington Memorial High School. It also includes $141,559 for debt service, $55,000 to subsidize the district’s food services and $100,000 for the district contingency fund.
The board also approved a warning for the annual school district meeting, to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the Arlington Memorial High School gym, and for an Australian ballot vote on March 1. The meeting will be largely informational, while the vote will also include the election of two School Board members.
Voters also will decide whether to appropriate the following sums:
• $10,000 to the technology fund;
• $30,000 to the plant maintenance fund;
• $70,000 to the school bus fund;
• $25,000 to the roof repair fund;
• and $65,000 to the capital expenditure fund.