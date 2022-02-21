ARLINGTON — A solid hour of passionate debate about when and how the Arlington Public Schools should make masks optional for students ended with an agreement to study the process for two weeks – and return March 9 with a plan to move forward on personal choice.
The Arlington School Board voted unanimously to adopt that recommendation from assistant superintendent William Bazyk. He said educators, administrators and nurses needed the time to come up with a way to accommodate a mask-optional environment, but protect the most vulnerable members of the school community.
Arlington’s schools are well below the 80 percent threshold that the state Agency of Education has recommended for making masks optional as of Feb. 28. Bazyk said 69 percent are vaccinated at Arlington Memorial High School, and 47 percent of students have COVID shots at Fisher Elementary School.
But consensus grew around allowing school officials to plan for choice – and spending the next few weeks monitoring the current drop of COVID case rates, mindful that new cases have fallen dramatically before, only to rise again.
“My personal opinion is it is time to move to personal choice and time to allow parents to have that choice,” Wilkins said after other board members, parents and educators had weighed in. “However I also want to respect the people who have been putting in the work to do all this, and give them time and opportunity to come up with that plan.”
Arlington Memorial High School teacher Brian Howe said the “overwhelming majority [of faculty] are requesting the board follow recommendations from the Agency of Education AOE to require masking until we get further recommendations or we reach that 80 percent threshold.”
But a number of parents said the damage being done to young children by masking, in learning language and social skills, cannot be ignored or allowed to continue.
Parents Ashley and Nelson Illisnki and Lucas Hall, who is running for the school board, said the developmental delays and mental health problems associated with masks made the decision.
Hall said the schools have been “feeling trapped in a consistent state of fear and anxiety.” He said educators had “forgotten about cognitive development and hyperfocused on COVID.”
Children are at low risk of serious illness from COVID, and masks are preventing kids from seeing facial expressions and how others articulate words, he said. “I honestly don’t know why we’re having this conversation.”
Hall and others in favor of making masks optional, including outgoing School Board member Robert Zink, said cloth masks had proven ineffective in stopping the spread of the virus.
The CDC last month said cloth masks were the least effective masking option, and recommended N-95 and surgical masks as more effective; but it also said, “Masking is a critical public health tool for preventing spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask.”
Meredith Levinson said it was too soon to move to an optional masking system.
“I think moving to personal choice at this point where COVID is still raging in local schools is a grave public health mistake,” she said.
Bazyk said he was advised by the district’s legal counsel that going mask-optional on Feb. 28 would make the Arlington schools “the guinea pig of Vermont.”
“Basically he said do not do this the 28th,” Bazyk said. “We do have students and staff that will have grave concerns.”
In board comments, Zink said waiting for 80 percent vaccination wasn’t realistic. “There’s no way we will ever get to an 80 percent rate at the elementary school. It is simply not going to happen,” he said.
Board member Dan Wood agreed. “Where we’re vaccinated right now is probably what it is ... it might go up a little higher but it’s not going to change,” he said.
Data from the Vermont Department of Health shows that Arlington’s performance reflects statewide averages for elementary students and outperforms statewide averages among older kids.
The vaccination rates for Bennington County are 42 percent for children 5-11, 39 percent for children 12-17, and 29 percent for young adults ages 18-29. Across the state, the percentages are higher: 55 percent for kids ages 5-11, 45 percent for children ages 12-17, and 34 percent of young adults 18-29 years of age.
There was no wide disagreement on the board on whether to make masks optional; rather it was more a question of when and how.
Wood and Zink indicated support for ending masking sooner than later, while board members Nicol Whalen and Matthew Bykowski indicated support for a more measured approach.
Whalen said following state guidelines and working together were the reasons Arlington was one one of the few schools that remained open for in-person learning all of 2020-21. And she acknowledged that masks have outgrown their welcome.
“Nobody wants to be wearing a mask. Over time there has been an increasing level of frustration and concern,” she said. “This has been very, very hard.”
“I think we should be prepared for how that new landscape will be managed within our schools,” Whalen said.
“As a school board member it’s not my place to question science,” Whalen said. “We may personally not like it but it’s hard for me to say ignore the guidelines of AOE when it comes to a global pandemic.”
Given indications that the state guidance might become less restrictive and make masks completely optional, “Right now we are ill prepared for that,” she said.