ARLINGTON – When your graduating class has 14 seniors, commencement can be a much more personal event.
Yes, Arlington Memorial High School’s exercises on Saturday afternoon, under blue skies and bright sunshine, still had the formality the occasion demands.
The program started with the familiar strains of Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance” as performed by the school band, and ended with Arlington School Board chair Todd Wilkins giving the graduates permission to shift their tassels from right to left and toss their caps in the air.
But the smaller scale also afforded time for each graduate to have their own personal theme music played as they ascended and crossed the stage. Seth Woodman’s faculty address referred to students by first name and drew laughs of recognition from students and onlookers alike.
As Valedictorian Sarah Tilley noted, many have been classmates since they were part of the first pre-kindergarten at Fisher Elementary School 14 years ago, looking up to the “big kids.”
“Every time I tell an 'outsider' of my graduating class size, the response is textbook: “Don’t you get sick of each other?’” Tilley said. “But I do respond ‘It feels more like a family.’ We’ve all spent countless hours together and forced to get to know and love people that, at a bigger school, we might not even give a second glance.”
That small size, she said, helped her class learn how to work with people from different backgrounds and beliefs.
Those bonds were tested, she said, thanks in part due to the pause forced by the COVID pandemic and online learning, but also “the independence and initiative each of us possess” to pursue the next chapter of life, whether it be college or the working world. “Those diverse paths have resulted in distance, but really have tested our bonds, which have proven to be strong.”
Salutatorian Jessie Fang, like Tilley, thanked teachers and family for the support they provided her and her classmates. She also spoke directly to her classmates, reminding them that much of their lives still lays ahead – and that they should be bold and confident.
“Let us be brave and have the courage the pursue the things we have yet to accomplish. Let us throw away the worries we have been carrying. Let us look toward the future and have no regrets.”
Fang also recited and translated a Chinese saying: “Everyone is born useful, and even if thousands of gold are swept away, it can be gained again.”
To Fang's thinking, “thousands of gold swept away” refers to a low point in life, be it a lack of confidence or the loss of a loved one.
“The point is never doubt yourself,” she said. “Everything will turn out fine. We are young We can change and live on without regret. Life is not about losing hope. When we lose something, we may also gain something else, but always, always know that life doesn’t end because of a mistake.”
Woodman said since he first met the Class of 2023 as ninth graders, they have helped him become more patient and empathetic. His advice to them was to be kind, approach life with a sense of humor, and be persistent when life throws up obstacles.
“The Roman king and philosopher Marcus Aurelius once wrote ‘What stands in the way becomes the way.’ The obstacle, the difficulty that sits in front of you? Go through it,” Woodman said. “Life isn't easy. Paths will be blocked. Keep trying, keep pushing. Keep doing your best and move through those moments with your head up You’ll be a better human on the other side.”
While the graduates hugged each other and their families after the ceremony, some quickly traded their maroon graduation gowns for baseball uniforms and got on a bus headed for the Division IV state final. A caravan of fire engines led by a State Police cruiser led the bus out of the driveway and up East Arlington Road as other graduates and families walked back to their cars.
On the back of the bus, one word was written on the emergency door window: “Family.”
The graduates:
William Stephen Clark
Madison Patricia Coolbeth
Emma Roze Corey
John P. Duffany
Jessie Fang *
Harmony E.M. Gonzalez
Ida Heynk
Hunter Hill-McDermott
Cooper James Jennings
Joseph McCray **
Andris Allen Petry
Sarah Brooke Tilley *
Destin R. Townsend
Brayden George Wilkins
* -- Eagle Chapter of the National Honor Society
** -- National Technical Honor Society