ARLINGTON — With proud flag-waving and solemn reminders of the holiday’s purpose, Arlington marked Memorial Day with its annual parade and remembrance ceremony Monday.
Perhaps the surest sign of that contrast came from the Arlington Memorial Middle and High School Band, which played a World War II-era favorite as it marched down Route 7A and up the hill on East Arlington Road: The Andrews Sisters’ “Don’t Sit Under The Apple Tree.”
Featured speaker Olavi Wirrki, who served as a Captain in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, noted in his remarks that a memorial service had been three days earlier honoring Gedeon LaCroix, who is believed to have been the community’s last surviving World War II veteran. LaCroix, a U.S. Marine, served in the Pacific Theater and was 50 feet from the iconic raising of the U.S. flag at that fiercely contested battle.
There was more: The chorus of “Don’t Sit Under The Apple Tree” ends with the line “till I come marching home.” And when the parade reached the veterans memorial in front of Fisher Elementary School, there in front of the podium sat a single empty table and chair for one.
It was set with objects and symbols reminding those in attendance of the hardships endured by prisoners of war and those missing in action, and the hardships endured by their loved ones. They included a red rose, symbolizing bloodshed and the love of family left behind; an upside-down glass as a reminder the missing cannot toast their comrades; and a lemon wedge, for the bitterness of captivity.
American Legion Post 69 Chaplain Nancy Tschorn delivered the opening and closing prayers, and offered hope that in the future, Memorial Day will be remembered as the time before humanity experienced peace.
“We acknowledge that freedom comes at a cost and pray that we can pursue peace,” she said. “Lead us towards a world where no one must give their lives in pursuit of freedom.”
Wirrki spoke of the service given by the people of Arlington, Sunderland and Sandgate to Vermont, the United States and the defense of democracy over the years, from Ethan and Ira Allen to the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan. He also honored the people of Ukraine who have been defending their homeland from invasion for more than a year.
After Wirrki spoke, the U.S. flag was lowered to half-mast, the color guard fired a ceremonial volley, and “Taps” was played.
The annual celebration started, as it does each year, with a parade from the Arlington Rec Park south on Route 7A to East Arlington Road, and then up the hill to the veterans memorial in front of Fisher Elementary School. It was led by the color guard from American Legion Post 69. Behind them, Arlington Youth Baseball players marched in uniform; the Arlington Fire Department rolled every piece of equipment they own for the occasion; and Arlington Lions Club and Arlington Garden Club tossed candy or packets of garden seeds to spectators, respectively.
The town’s youth were an instrumental part of the ceremony. Boy Scouts from Troop 334 raised and lowered the flag. Kelly Lang and Chem Puastian represented Girl Scout Troop 30462 in placing a wreath in front of the monument. The AMHS band performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Remembrance ceremonies were held throughout the Northshire, including Manchester and Dorset.
In Manchester, a ceremony at Factory Point Cemetery featured a three-rifle volley symbolizing duty, honor and sacrifice, commemorating those who died in service of this country.
Bill West, a long-time Manchester resident, spoke at the event. Without those that sacrificed their lives in service, “we would not have the freedoms we love,” he said. Although not a veteran himself, West gained an appreciation of service in part from his father, a veteran from World War II.
Another observer of the service arrived in this country from Switzerland. The man, who asked not to be identified, expressed gratitude for Americans who gave their lives so Europe could be free.
The ceremony emphasized that “wherever a comrade lies [having died in battle], the ground is hallowed.”