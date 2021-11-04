BENNINGTON — An Arlington man charged with attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been released on conditions, including no possession of alcohol or firearms.
Shane Leland, 31, walked out of the Marble Valley Correctional Facility Thursday afternoon after Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones denied the state’s request to hold the defendant without bail late Wednesday afternoon.
Leland is charged in an Oct. 15 incident in which police say he pointed a loaded weapon at the head and chest of the victim, threatened to kill him in a drunken rage, assaulted the victim, and attempted to pull an infant out of the victim’s car during an unprovoked attack at his residence on Butternut Gutter in Arlington. In addition to the kidnapping and assault charges, Leland also faces two related misdemeanors.
The conditions of release set by Corsones include no possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, a 24/7 curfew at home, a ban on all firearms and no contact with the victim in any form. In addition, Leland must be screened for admission to Serenity House treatment center in Wallingford for substance abuse issues, and if accepted, take the first available bed.
Leland was released into the custody of his mother, Diane Leland, who will be responsible for reporting any violations of his conditions.
Corsones found that although the weight of evidence in the case was great, the defendant had “overcome the presumption in favor of incarceration.”
“The evidence is convincing that the defendant is not violent when he is not drinking. These conditions can reasonably protect the public,” Corsones wrote. He later went on to say, “The defendant does not present a reasonable flight risk, has strong ties to the community, including being the parent of small children, and has a stable, adult-supervised and isolated residence in which to stay.”
If found guilty, Leland faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment or a $50,000 fine. The aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge carries a maximum of five years and a $5,000 fine. The prohibited firearm possession and the reckless endangerment charges, both misdemeanors, carry up to two years imprisonment.