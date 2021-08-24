ARLINGTON — The state of Vermont is looking at what can be done to the intersection of Route 313 and Warm Brook Road to make it safer.
The intersection, which is next to Mack Molding between Route 7 to the east and Route 7A to the west, has been the site of 11 crashes in the past 10 years, with two-thirds of them involving injuries.
The intersection and proposed plans were the topics of a discussion at the Arlington Select Board’s meeting Tuesday, as project manager Michael LaCroix and design engineer Ben Tietze of the Vermont Agency of Transportation came before the board.
The pair presented the Vermont Route 313 & Warm Brook Road Intersection Scoping Report, which was released Aug. 6, to the board, and answered questions.
LaCroix introduced the project, and Tietze presented the details found within.
“We’re here to take public input,” LaCroix said. “Tonight is a chance for people to share their experiences.”
He said that while they could analyze data and take measurements, only locals who drove through the intersection every day would know many things they couldn’t see through data analysis.
The intersection data was studied for 10 years, twice as long as normal, because the state thought the pandemic and changed traffic patterns might have altered the data.
Tietze said the goal of the study was to reduce the severity of collisions while enhancing approach visibility and slowing traffic down through the intersection.
A speed study showed that 85 percent of vehicles going through the interaction were traveling 55 mph. The posted speed limit is 50 mph.
Data shows there have been 11 crashes in 10 years, and 90 percent are right-angle crashes. Most happened after a vehicle had come to a stop and then started into the intersection.
Most of the crashes happened during daylight hours, were spread throughout the year and were usually in good weather.
Normal traffic through the intersection is about 2,700 vehicles on Route 313 and about 1,200 on Warm Brook Road.
Tietze said the area provides a lot of options because it’s an open area without too much private property and geographic restrictions.
“This is an area we can look into doing a lot of different treatments,” Tietze said.
When the public got a chance to weigh in, there were no dissenters, and most said something needed to be done to improve the safety of the intersection.
Former Arlington Fire Chief Jamie Paustian said he has responded to three fatal crashes at the intersection and numerous other crashes in his time on the department, not all of which came within the 10-year study span.
“Slowing traffic down will save lives and save injuries,” Paustian said. “It definitely needs something.”
Paustian said traffic warning lights were put up, and that helped for a while.
“Something should have been done 20 years ago,” Paustian said.
Board member Matthew Bykowski said that while the study didn’t find much use of the area by cyclists or pedestrians, he thought the pandemic might have had something to do with that and said he expects to see pedestrian traffic increasing in the area.
And Arlington Town Administrator Nick Zaiac said there is a lot of bike traffic, including tour groups that ride through to stay off the bigger roads.
Board member Cynthia Browning said her biggest concerns were about the speed.
“Fifty-five mph is concerning,” Browning said.
Board Chairman Dan Harvey said the intersection provided a difficult situation because it wasn’t a true right-angle intersection, which produces difficult angles to see if it’s clear for side-road traffic.
“It’s slightly off, just enough it puts that A post [a vehicle’s windshield roof support] right in the way,” he said.
Board member Todd Wilkins is a Vermont State Police trooper.
He said the police have monitored the area, conducted saturation patrols and made other efforts to slow traffic, but it doesn’t last.
Wilkins said almost every time there is a crash, a vehicle came to a stop before proceeding into the path of a vehicle the driver didn’t see.
The scoping report is available on the town of Arlington website.
LaCroix and Tietze said additional comments will be taken and incorporated into an analysis that will then be turned into a list of suggested alternatives, which could include immediate steps, such as additional signs and a roundabout.
That suggestion was well-received by those expressing opinions who said that once people get used to a roundabout, crashes drop to almost none, and traffic moves through them more smoothly.