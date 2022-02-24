Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.