ARLINGTON — Voters will elect at least one new member to the Arlington Select Board in Tuesday’s Town Meeting elections.
In one of two contested races for the five-member board, Jamie Paustian and Vincent Thompson are both running for the three-year term presently held by Mathew Bykowski. He has opted not to seek re-election.
In the other race, long-time incumbent Cynthia Browning is seeking another two-year term on the board. She’s opposed by Joseph Gervais.
Voting will be held Tuesday at the American Legion post on Legion Road.
JAMIE PAUSTIAN
Paustian, who previously served as chief of the Arlington Fire Department, told Greater Northshire Access Television (GNAT-TV) that his son’s difficulty in trying to purchase a home in Arlington was one of the reasons he got into the race. Twice, he said, his son has put offers down on homes, only to be outbid by cash buyers making an offer sight unseen.
“To keep our young people here we need better housing,” he said.
In order to make that housing possible, and support new job creation in town, expansion and improvement of the town wastewater system is needed, Paustian told GNAT.
“We’re relying on old antiquated septic systems which in this environment just don’t work anymore,” he said.
“We’re not going to bring any businesses in – and without good businesses, a good tax base – until we have a wastewater system that allows other businesses to come into town,” he said
But the town’s need for infrastructure improvements don’t stop there, Paustian said. The town could benefit from road, broadband and cellular phone service improvements as well.
A combined new station for the fire department and Arlington Rescue Squad should also be considered, he said.
VINCENT THOMPSON
Thompson, who is also a member of the fire department, said as a younger person he could bring new perspectives to the board. “I want to move forward and do better” he told GNAT.
Being a young person in the town, I could be more of an asset to the town,” he said. “More people have to adapt with change. I’m kind of a go-with-it guy.”
Like Paustian, Thompson said he sees a need to solve the town’s affordable housing crunch.
“A lot of people are saying the school district is a great school to get your kids into,” he said. More housing and jobs to support that housing would help that growth, he said.
“In the long run hopefully we can get more of East Arlington, more of everywhere through the water treatment plant,” Thompson said. “I think it would really do good for the town.”
He agrees that the fire department has outgrown its station in East Arlington and should consider a new facility.
“It’s been wonderful. Guys saved up money and refinanced their own homes to build that place,” Thompson said of the current station. “We definitely need to look at the aspect of we’re growing, we need to be a bit bigger.”
Thompson supports the Arlington Commons, a community center on the grounds of the former St Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Route 7A. “It’s starting to do wonderful things for the whole community,” he said.
CYNTHIA BROWNING
A longtime veteran of the board who served several terms in Montpelier, Browning said her understanding of the issues “is one of my strengths. I know how things work, I know the budget, I know the problems we face. And my service in the Legislature means I know how the state works.”
Browning is part of a town committee looking at Arlington’s wastewater needs. She said her professional experience in studying proposals before signing off on them “stands me in good stead.”
“We have a profound obligation to allocate tax dollars really wisely,” she said.
Browning said that federal “build back better” infrastructure dollars could be used for wastewater, allowing the town to use its ARPA allocation for shovel-ready water system improvements that have already been designed. “We won’t have to raise rates. We won’t have to borrow money,” she said.
Those projects are crucial in allowing for higher-density residential constriction that would help ease the town’s housing crunch, Browning said.
But that won’t help matters if housing that gets built is not affordable, or winds up rented out as vacation properties.
“I’m all for people making the most of their property,” Browning said. “But if we want affordable housing we need to build things that have more strings attached.”
JOSEPH GERVAIS
“It’s taken a long road of encouragement to get me to run,” Gervais told GNAT-TV. He said former town treasurer Linda Crosby, who is his sister-in-law, and current member Glen Sherman convinced him to throw his hat in the ring.
He said as a select board member he would listen and be “a voice for the underrepresented. I’m going to listen to people’s concerns, I’m not going to bring my agenda forward.”
Gervais also sees a need for Arlington to address its workforce and housing needs, explaining his nieces and nephews struggled to find housing in town and moved on to other opportunities.
“My wife’s cousin owns Chauncy’s Restaurant,” he said “Stan [Holton] was never able to reopen the restaurant to the full level before the pandemic. That comes down to having people to work. We need opportunity at the housing level and the town level to have a strong, vibrant community.”
But Gervais also said the town should stand stronger against what he called “the creep of regulation at the state level that impacts us at the local level. We’ve got to push back on this. When we get boxed into a corner we’ve got to have solutions.”
That includes a local farmer facing state fines over water running issues, and sewer regulations limiting what Bonnie and Clyde’s Corner Market in East Arlington can offer, Gervais said.
“Is the answer sewers? I’m not sure. But it’s the overreach of government that put us in this position. That overreach … starts at the local level and builds on up,” he said.
As to what the town should use federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for, Gervais indicated hesitance to use them at all if they come with government strings. “If I’ve got to sell my soul to have a free lunch I might want my own lunch,” he said.