ARLINGTON — A proposal that would have provided half days for Arlington School District students for the rest of the year has been withdrawn.
The plan also would have extended Wednesday half days for the Junior Instructional Snowsports Program past ski season through the remaining school year.
The proposal generated discussion on the “Happening in Arlington, Vermont” Facebook page, with community members commenting in favor of and against the proposal.
"I write today grateful for the feedback I received on extending Wednesday early release days past JISP," Assistant Superintendent William Bazyk said in a letter to the community. "Given the information I received, my idea was not prudent or feasible for the community's needs; therefore, I will recommend to the school board to withdraw extending the early release days tomorrow evening's meeting.
The district, now part of the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union , was to discuss the proposal at a meeting at 5:30 p.m. tonight at Arlington Memorial High School.
Those opposed said students already had lost too much instructional time in the past two years and could not afford to lose more. Those in favor said the regular break would be beneficial to teachers and students who have worked through two nearly two years of a pandemic.
The Battenkill Valley Supervisory Union, which includes the Arlington and Sandgate school districts, merged with the SVSU on July 1. Arlington operates Fisher Elementary School and Arlington Memorial Middle High School; Sandgate is a non-operating district that pays tuition for all of its students.
Arlington was one of the few schools in the state that held in-person classes throughout the 2020-21 school year. But the district took Wednesdays off for COVID-19 cleaning, and while that meant lost learning time, it was beneficial to the school, current AMHS student Lewis Douglas wrote on the Happening in Arlington, Vermont page.
Douglas said last school year, when every Wednesday was an off day, he noticed “kids came back not as stressed and were not on edge like this year.”
“Yes we have lost roughly two years of learning, but we have to remember how hard it was for kids and teachers,” he said. “Let us kids and teachers have that Wednesday half-day off to keep the stress off all of our backs.”
The snowsports program, founded in 1951 by Betsy Fowler and Sally Pabst, the wife of Bromley Mountain Ski Area founder Fred Pabst, provides Bennington County-area students with reduced-price ski lessons. It’s run through the nonprofit Bromley Outing Club by trained volunteer instructors.
In Manchester, where the program started, it has expanded beyond skiing to include skating lessons at Riley Rink in Manchester and arts classes at Southern Vermont Arts Center for kids not interested in skiing.